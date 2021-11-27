Elected officials, musicians and community leaders will attend a Hanukkah menorah lighting in Times Square on Monday night, which will be the second night of the Jewish holiday, to raise awareness of the rise of antisemitism.

The event, known as the "Shine a Light" menorah lighting, will be jointly organized by UJA Federation of New York, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, AJC New York, the Anti-Defamation League and the NY Board of Rabbis.

Special performances and synchronized displays on Times Square’s billboards will be featured at the event. The event in general will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The event is part of the "Shine A Light" initiative which highlights the threats of antisemitism through education and advocacy.

Shine A Light is to light select buildings nationwide yellow, which is the color of candlelight and a symbol of Hanukkah, during the holiday.

THE 2020 National Menorah is lit near the White House last December. (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

Confirmed guests include Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams, recording artists David Broza and A cappella group Maccabeats.