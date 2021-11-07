The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Levi and Asher make Buzzfeed's top 10 male baby names

Levi currently holds the #6 spot, having previously been at #24. Meanwhile, Asher holds the #8 position, while previously being at #33.

By GADI ZAIG  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 11:39
Baby boy (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Baby boy
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The names Levi and Asher have made Buzzfeed's top 10 baby male names for 2021, bringing the total number of biblical boy names that are currently on the list to four.
The list, which was published on Thursday, stated that the names knocked down Mateo and Logan from the top 10 list.
Other biblical names on the boys' list include Noah at #2 and Elijah at #4.
Other biblical names on the boys' list include Noah at #2 and Elijah at #4.
Noah of course refers to the tale of Noah's Ark in the Book of Genesis, Elijah refers to the prophet in the Hebrew Bible who defended God's worship over that of the Canaanite deity Baal.
Noah's Ark theme park (credit: FACEBOOK)Noah's Ark theme park (credit: FACEBOOK)
Levi refers to the third son of Jacob and Leah, who was later the founder of the Israelite Tribe of Levi. 
Asher is also the son of Jacob, but his mother was Zilpah, making Levi his half-brother. He was later the founder of the Tribe of Asher.


