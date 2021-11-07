Levi and Asher make Buzzfeed's top 10 male baby names

The names Levi and Asher have made Buzzfeed 's top 10 baby male names for 2021, bringing the total number of biblical boy names that are currently on the list to four.

The list , which was published on Thursday, stated that the names knocked down Mateo and Logan from the top 10 list.

Levi currently holds the #6 spot. It previously held the #24. Meanwhile, Asher holds the #8 position, while previously being at #33. Mateo and Logan respectively hold #11 and #16.

Other biblical names on the boys' list include Noah at #2 and Elijah at #4.

Noah of course refers to the tale of Noah's Ark in the Book of Genesis, Elijah refers to the prophet in the Hebrew Bible who defended God's worship over that of the Canaanite deity Baal.

Levi refers to the third son of Jacob and Leah, who was later the founder of the Israelite Tribe of Levi.

Asher is also the son of Jacob, but his mother was Zilpah, making Levi his half-brother. He was later the founder of the Tribe of Asher.