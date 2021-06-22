The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s game plan up in the air

Despite local titles, disappointing Euroleague campaign likely to lead to yellow-and-blue overhaul

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JUNE 22, 2021 23:31
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
(photo credit: DOV HALICKMAN PHOTOGRAPHY)
You can put a wrap on the 2020/21 Israel basketball season. It was a long, long journey for everyone involved, from the players to the staff and even to the media. It’s time for a nice break from the on-court action as the off-court activity has already started to heat up.
Maccabi will need to take a good hard look at its roster and make some decisions, tough decisions as to who needs to stay, who will go and who will come in to give the yellow-and-blue a shot to reach European glory once again. It’s no easy feat, but it’s attainable. That should be the goal over the next month or so as the club begins to build the 2021/22 roster.
There will be question marks as management will need to see where it can upgrade and where it MUST upgrade.
The No. 1 priority has to be a point guard to play alongside Scottie Wilbekin, Maccabi’s star. The Winner League finals MVP, who also earned a spot in the league’s First-Team All-Stars, finished off the Israeli league campaign extremely strong. He demonstrated that he is the best player in the Holy Land, but over in Europe he needs to have a player by his side in order to free him up while also being a player that can be counted on to score.
We saw in the finals against a super tough Hapoel Gilboa/Galil team that other than Wilbekin, scoring was sorely needed after losing the likes of Elijah Bryant to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and Tyler Dorsey. There was no secondary scorer and that could have cost Maccabi.
Chris Jones made his Euroleague debut with Tel Aviv and it’s an open question if he will return for a second season. Jones and Wilbekin never quite developed the on-court chemistry. Jones starred in Eilat to wrap up the semifinal series and he had some very good games, but on some nights he wasn’t able to make the impact that perhaps Maccabi was looking for.
There has been talk that a number of Euroleague teams are interested in Jones, including Barcelona, so the last thing Maccabi wants to see is Jones head to greener pastures and star for another club after having invested time and effort into the guard.
Keenan Evans, who starred with Hapoel Haifa, seems to have already been locked up by the yellow-and-blue, however there have also been reports that Zalgiris is interested in obtaining his services so that is another story that bares to watch over the next few weeks.
Iftach Ziv, who has matured as not only a point guard but as a true floor general, is another player on Maccabi’s radar despite the Gilboa/Galil star stating that he is interested in heading to Europe, specifically Spain, to ply his trade.
Maccabi coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos got to see up close and personal what Ziv is able to do and perhaps he’s a player that could complement Wilbekin in the backcourt.
It’s still unclear what Yovel Zoosman will do as he may want to team up with Israeli coach Oded Katash at Panathinaikos, however Maccabi can match any offer that Zoos receives and it would be a surprise to see him leave Yad Eliyahu.
Oz Blayzer will most probably continue with Tel Aviv next season as he was an asset for Maccabi in the Israeli league while earning limited minutes in Europe. Although he hasn’t been his best over the past couple of months, he has no ego and is a perfect fit for the club.
Angelo Caloiaro stepped up big time in the finals to help Maccabi win the title by playing suffocating defense while also hitting huge three-pointers. There’s no question that Angelo, who has another year on his contract, is an asset in the Israeli league but in Europe he’s got to be more productive for a player who is on the court for close to 30 minutes a game.
Word is that Jake Cohen will be returning to Maccabi for his third stint after a year at Obradoiro in Spain and he would come in to replace Dragan Bender, who is now out for at least a half-a-year with an ACL injury. But Cohen isn’t enough – Maccabi needs to look for another player, with Gilboa’s Kerry Blackshear being a candidate.
The same is true in terms of the center position. Ante Zizic will be back and while he is above the league in Israel, he is limited in the Euroleague and has trouble playing a switching defense. Zizic, who is now heading to join Croatia for the Olympic qualifiers, suffered a back injury and needed an injection ahead of Game 2 of the finals.
Othello Hunter looks as if he will be heading out of Israel after a season that saw him suffer numerous injuries. While he had flashes including in the finals, Hunter’s best days are behind him and Maccabi needs to look for a replacement.
One player who is right under its nose is Jehyve Floyd, yet another Gilboa player. Floyd looks like the complete package, from his defense to his play above the rim, and the big man who is in his second year abroad can bring an aspect that Maccabi so desperately needs.
Josh Nebo, who starred with Hapoel Eilat, is another option while Maccabi could bring back Idan Zalmanson, who has really developed nicely over the past few years with Jerusalem and Eilat, though he does have some limitations.
TJ Cline provided some needed enthusiasm and positivity off the bench, which was something Maccabi was lacking until he arrived. He’s a big-time energy guy and perhaps if he would have been with the team from the start of the season it could have even won some games it lost in Euroleague play due to the bench just sitting lifelessly at times. Will Cline continue? Reports indicate not, but you never know and a price tag can’t be put on his contribution.
It’s unsure what the future is for Sandy Cohen, who played a very limited role with the team this year after starring in last year’s final. It would be a shame not to see him stay with the club, but on the other hand, if he isn’t getting playing time why should he continue?
Finally, we get to the captain John DiBartolomeo, who remains the heart and soul of Maccabi Tel Aviv. The guard lays it all out on the line time and again and played a huge role after Dorsey and Bryant departed. Injuries stunted his last two seasons, but it seems that he’s back physically while a good vacation should get him ready to roll for the new season. DiBartolomeo has a contract with the club for the upcoming campaign and always seems to hit critical shots when the club needs it the most.
As for the first Israeli to play in the NBA, Omri Casspi, his future is still very cloudy after hinting that he may retire following the finals. He sounded very non-committal following Game 3 even stating that this may have been his last game as a professional. Although Casspi feels physically fine has had a number of injuries over the past couple of years and the mental side of the game is taking its toll. However, he did say that he will take some time over the next few weeks to make a decision with a clear mind. To many it would be a surprise if he does walk away from the game after just turning 33 on Tuesday.
When it comes to Sfairopoulos, this was a challenging season for the head coach, to say the least. But with all of the challenges from injured players, to COVID-19, war and more, the Greek bench boss was able to win all of the domestic trophies and that should be celebrated. On the other hand, the Euroleague didn’t work out the way anyone wanted it to. That is where the glory lies and that is obviously what the coach really wants to succeed in after going to the Final Four twice while in charge of Olympiacos.
Pressure at Maccabi is the name of the game and now that pressure moves to the general manager Nikola Vujcic, who will need to retool the roster and add those pieces that are missing while making the tough decisions of who will stay and who will go.
Despite heading into the off-season, there is never really an off-season anymore as the signings and player transactions are about to get under way.


Tags Israel sports basketball
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by