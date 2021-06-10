Must have products for the summer

Despite everything going on around us, let’s try to look for the good things, meet friends, hope for better times and keep safe. Here’s to enjoying the summer as much as we can.

Simply good

Simple, the British popular cosmetic brand, has launched Protect ‘N’ Glow, a line of products designed to protect the skin from blue-light damage from cellular phone radiation as well as protection from pollution. There are four products in this line – hydration serum (NIS 45.90), radiance serum (NIS 39.90), clay wash (NIS 35.90) and clay mask (NIS 35.90), all very reasonably priced and offering excellent quality. All of Simple products provide answers to day-to-day needs, have been dermatologically tested, are hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.

Get them in Superpharm stores and online.

Perfect match

The Israeli summer is not the most friendly to those of us using foundation. But do not let it get you down. The new Maybelline Superstay makeup promises to stay fresh for 30 (!) hours, thanks to its lightweight, oil-free formula. Offered in 11 shades, this new makeup offers full cover but feels very light and can withstand sweat and fatty skin, does not change color or stain the clothes and maintains the same color in different lights – making it perfect for wearing day-to-night. Great! NIS 55. Available in pharm chains and supermarkets.

Love protection

Ahava , the Israeli premium dead-sea cosmetics brand, added a new color correction (CC) cream to its collection that we immediately adopted as part of our summer daily routine. The smart-pigment cream helps correct uneven skin while offering protection from sun radiation, hydration and other benefits. Thanks to a new slow-release pigment technology, this CC cream adjusts itself to match skin color, giving a light and natural-looking cover-up that suits all, while also adding radiance and freshness, as well as powerful sun protection. A perfect all-in-one facial cream for the summer. NIS 129.

Available in Ahava shops as well as online at www.ahava.co.il

Protection and hydration

This is the time for new sunscreen solutions and Vichy offers two innovative products in the Capital Soleil line – micellar water, providing high protection suncare (SPF 50) for face and body, in a unique solar water format, enriched with broad spectrum UV filters and hydrating hyaluronic acid to deliver high protection in a lightweight, quickly absorbed formula. The line includes water spray with beta carotene for a golden shade and radiant looking skin, and water spray with hyaloronic acid for more hydration. Both are marked SPF 50 and are lightweight and perfect for hot days at the poolside. NIS 109.

Vichy products are available in private pharmacies; to find one near you call (09) 773-0800.

New Crema deodorant sticks (Credit: TAL AZOULAI)

Summer scents

Good deodorant should not cost a fortune and the new Crema deodorant sticks are just the right ones for this summer – providing 48 hours of protection. They are enriched with vitamin E, contain no alcohol or parabens and have a soft texture. The scents are yummy and include vanilla-rose, neroli-magnolia, grapefruit-lemongrass and musk. I like them all. NIS 12.80

Going solo

The new Source sandal for this summer is the lightest we checked so far. Named Solo, the new model tries to resemble barefoot walking, a growing global trend in footwear, which started with professional runners. With a very thin flat sole, it feels almost as though you are barefoot, allowing you to really feel the ground but still protecting the foot. The sandal straps provide enough hold and the look is cool too. The straps move with each step, allowing for free movement of the foot and the sole’s material, created by Source, is topped with a soft layer that adjusts to the shape of the foot. The sole also includes an anti-bacterial ingredient and is made of 30% recycled material. According to Source, the real secret is hidden in the unique x-strap system and the padded heel, which is lined with microfiber. Perfect for our summer, these sandals come in four colors, sizes 37-46.

Feet first

Speaking of comfort, Cep introduced their summer compression socks in an ultra-light and shorter version that fits summer light-weight trainers as well as walking shoes. Enveloping the foot and pressuring certain areas, Cep socks improve coordination, reduce muscle fatigue and protect from injuries. Available in many different lengths, sizes and colors, they are essential for active people and those who need compression for medical reasons. NIS 86-NIS 251.

Look them up at dynstore.co/p-cep

Belgian ice cream

Leonidas, the popular Belgian-chocolate and pralines producer, recently launched a line of premium popsicles to die for. As if temptations to break our diet vows were not plenty already – these ice creams make resisting them even harder. The three very grown-up flavors include vanilla and hazelnut with milk chocolate and caramelized almond topping, Coffee with hazelnut with white chocolate topping, and chocolate with crushed cocoa bean and dark chocolate topping. Perfect. NIS 35.90 for a pack of four.

Available in Tiv Taam stores and ice cream parlors.

Sweet core

Ben & Jerry’s launched their first vegan ice cream in the Core line – Caramel Sutra, a chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks and caramel heart. The Ben & Jerry’s vegan line is based on almond milk and 100% natural ingredients. The line is designed so you can decide what to put on your spoon – either dive right into the core or mix everything together. Very sweet and very satisfying – we loved the flavor and did not miss the cream. Great vegan choice. NIS 29.90

Cold, red and prickly

Orly Tzabar (sabra or prickly pear) Farm in the Negev is the largest red sabra farm in the Middle East, specializing in growing special patent-protected varieties. For this summer they introduced a new frozen red sabra drink made of 100% fruit. Sold frozen in packs of three 480-ml. bottles, each made from four fruits, this drink is backed by health specialists, who recommend adding half a bottle to your daily diet.

The drink can be consumed as is or mixed in smoothies or popsicles. Nutritionists say that the red sabra is a super food and contains many essential minerals, heightens the level of insulin and helps deal with chronic diseases such as some types of cancer, rheumatism and pains in the digestive system. The fruit is also believed to help improve the urinary tract function and relieve constipation, increase energy level, balance acidity and even treat overweight tendencies. NIS 55 for three bottles.

The product is available at www.ocf.co.il and at www.sahut.co.il.

Ice tea anyone?

Yes – ice tea is definitely a life-saver on a hot day and Wissotzky tea prepared new flavors in their “Magical Garden” collection for more refreshing summer options, including mango-passionfruit, Louisa-verbena, strawberry- rosehip, and many more. Just pour a third of a cup of boiling water over the teabag, add ice and cold water – and drink. NIS 14 to NIS 19.

Easy breezy

Too tired to start mixing? No worries – the new Mix Spirit drinks are mixed to perfection and will chill in the fridge until you’re ready for a cocktail. The Spanish brand – MG Spirit – brought for the first time to Israel is going to be a hit in the upcoming beach parties offering a mix for every taste, including classic Gin and tonic and vodka and lime, as well as sweeter mixes such as vodka with pineapple or passion fruit, mojito or vodka berries. Very refreshing and kosher. NIS 11.5 for a 275-ml. bottle or NIS 59.90 for six.

Available only at Bana Drinks shops or order online and get it delivered the next day. www.banamashkaot.co.il/







Fix Feet by Moscovich offers custom foot shoe in-serts designed to support the natural shape of the foot (Credit: Amir Dassa)

Like walking on a cloud

It may catch you when you try to step out of your car, after exercising or even when sitting too long at your desk – the one certain thing is that there is no escaping lower-back aches, which an estimated 80% of adults will suffer from at some stage. Research shows that one out of five people suffers from backaches at any given time. Others may suffer from pains in their knees, feet, neck and more. There are no magic solutions, as we all know, but there are ways to dramatically reduce pain and discomfort, or even prevent pains – and a major solution is called insoles.

The question is – which ones? Fix Feet by Moscovich offers custom foot shoe inserts designed to support the natural shape of the foot, align ankles and improve posture using advanced computerized methods that help the experts fine-tune and manufacture the insoles with precision. The information and exact contours of the feet are scanned dynamically , while the patient walks on a belt equipped with sensors. The information is then analyzed using an innovative software developed in Germany. The expert orthotist will then explain the results and make recommendations, depending on needs and lifestyle of the customer. There are insoles for sports shoes, dressy shoes, including narrow and elegant heels.

Our tester is accustomed to insoles – which he had been using for many year. He was extremely impressed by the professional scanning and analysis of his feet and posture and even more impressed when he got his insoles.

“I had never used more comfortable, light-weights insoles,” he said.

He uses the insoles mainly wearing his trainers, but got an extra pair that suit his more dressy shoes.

“I love them – I feel as if I am walking on air and since using the Fix-Feet insoles – I have no back pain and feel I can walk longer.”

He recommends anyone with foot problems, knee or lower-back problems to get analyzed by the experts at Fix Feet. “They’re great!”

Prices range from NIS 100 to NIS 3,000, depending on the type of material and warranty.