New immigrants benefit from presidential cake

Herzog, who is still chairman of the Jewish Agency, is currently back at his desk, and in that capacity, decided that the people who would most enjoy the cake, would be new immigrants, so he sent it to Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem , where it was greatly appreciated.

Herzog will not be the only senior official who will next month be leaving the Jewish Agency and moving to the President's Residence.

Eyal Shviki, his Chief of Staff at the Jewish Agency, who has been with him for many years, will continue to work with him in his new position.

