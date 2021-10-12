The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Oh thank heaven: 7-Eleven is coming to Israel

American convenience store chain 7-Eleven is coming to Israel. Unlike Israeli convenience stores, 7-Eleven offers an experience with fast food, Slurpees, and a different product experience.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 10:50
The 7-Eleven logo (photo credit: Courtesy)
The 7-Eleven logo
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Electra Consumer Products said Tuesday it signed an agreement with the global 7-Eleven chain to open dozens of stores around Israel over the next 3 years, beginning with the launch of a Tel Aviv branch next year. The agreement is for 20 years, with an option to extend for another 50 years.
"Unlike "makolets" (Israeli convenience stores) 7-Eleven offers an experience with fast food, a large variety of hot and cold drinks, and various products that do not exist elsewhere," Electra Consumer Products CEO Zvika Schwimmer said. "I am sure that the shopping experience at  7-Eleven will be different and special for the Israeli consumer.
By the end of 2024, Electra is expected to invest over NIS 60 million in the brand and the opening of 7-Eleven stores in Israel. 7-Eleven will supply fast food and exclusive products to the Israeli market in stores in Israel.
Israel's growing and vibrant population and continued economic expansion "presents an ideal location for the growth of 7-Eleven stores.," said Joe DePinto, President and CEO of the global 7-Eleven organization.
Following a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies in November 2020, Electra will invest NIS 60 million in the brand by 2024. Electra paid an undisclosed sum for the franchise upfront, and will also pay a percentage of its income on a monthly basis.
(R-L): Ken Wakabayashi, Senior Vice President of 7-ElevenInternational shakes the hand of Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer Products, at the signing ceremony (credit: Courtesy) (R-L): Ken Wakabayashi, Senior Vice President of 7-ElevenInternational shakes the hand of Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer Products, at the signing ceremony (credit: Courtesy)
7-Eleven is a multinational convenience store chain based in Dallas, Texas that operates and grants franchises and licenses to more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. The chain is known for its famous slogan, "Oh Thank Heaven For 7-Eleven," and is known for iconic brands like Slurpee, Big Gulp and Big Bite.
In recent years, the chain has expanded into sandwiches, salads, toppings, fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini tacos. The company also operates and the Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost brands, among others.
The deal is a significant move for Electra Consumer Products, which is looking to build its food division, and recently acquired control of the Yeinot Bitan supermarket chain, which runs some 200 stores around Israel, including the Mega chain. "These transactions are in line with Electra Consumer Products' business strategy to become the best consumer group in Israel," Schwimmer said.
Electra Consumer Products operates in several areas, including marketing and sales of electronic consumer goods. It is also active in the development and construction of investment real estate, and runs a network of retail stores for electronics.
"The entry of 7-Eleven into Israel is another significant factor in making Electra's food division a rising force in the food market in Israel. We strive and anticipate that 7-Eleven, as having international experience and reputation, will ensure a first-class experience for Israeli customers," Schwimmer said. "The chain will provide fast food and exclusive products in stores in Israel that will reach the Israeli market for the first time. We are committed to offering the best shopping experience and the best products, both in city centers, office areas and other locations with high traffic."


Tags food shopping fast food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by