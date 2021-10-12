Oh thank heaven: 7-Eleven is coming to Israel

Electra Consumer Products said Tuesday it signed an agreement with the global 7-Eleven chain to open dozens of stores around Israel over the next 3 years, beginning with the launch of a Tel Aviv branch next year. The agreement is for 20 years, with an option to extend for another 50 years.

"Unlike "makolets" (Israeli convenience stores) 7-Eleven offers an experience with fast food, a large variety of hot and cold drinks, and various products that do not exist elsewhere," Electra Consumer Products CEO Zvika Schwimmer said. "I am sure that the shopping experience at 7-Eleven will be different and special for the Israeli consumer.

By the end of 2024, Electra is expected to invest over NIS 60 million in the brand and the opening of 7-Eleven stores in Israel. 7-Eleven will supply fast food and exclusive products to the Israeli market in stores in Israel.

Israel's growing and vibrant population and continued economic expansion "presents an ideal location for the growth of 7-Eleven stores.," said Joe DePinto, President and CEO of the global 7-Eleven organization.

Following a memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies in November 2020, Electra will invest NIS 60 million in the brand by 2024. Electra paid an undisclosed sum for the franchise upfront, and will also pay a percentage of its income on a monthly basis.

(R-L): Ken Wakabayashi, Senior Vice President of 7-ElevenInternational shakes the hand of Zvika Schwimmer, CEO of Electra Consumer Products, at the signing ceremony (credit: Courtesy)

7-Eleven is a multinational convenience store chain based in Dallas, Texas that operates and grants franchises and licenses to more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. The chain is known for its famous slogan, "Oh Thank Heaven For 7-Eleven," and is known for iconic brands like Slurpee, Big Gulp and Big Bite.

In recent years, the chain has expanded into sandwiches, salads, toppings, fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini tacos. The company also operates and the Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost brands, among others.

The deal is a significant move for Electra Consumer Products, which is looking to build its food division, and recently acquired control of the Yeinot Bitan supermarket chain, which runs some 200 stores around Israel, including the Mega chain. "These transactions are in line with Electra Consumer Products' business strategy to become the best consumer group in Israel," Schwimmer said.

Electra Consumer Products operates in several areas, including marketing and sales of electronic consumer goods. It is also active in the development and construction of investment real estate, and runs a network of retail stores for electronics.

"The entry of 7-Eleven into Israel is another significant factor in making Electra's food division a rising force in the food market in Israel. We strive and anticipate that 7-Eleven, as having international experience and reputation, will ensure a first-class experience for Israeli customers," Schwimmer said. "The chain will provide fast food and exclusive products in stores in Israel that will reach the Israeli market for the first time. We are committed to offering the best shopping experience and the best products, both in city centers, office areas and other locations with high traffic."