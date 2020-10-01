The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Rev. Paula White tops new list of Israel’s ‘Top 50 Christian Allies’

White is the advisor to the White House on Faith & Opportunity Initiatives.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 17:49
U.S. President Donald Trump closes his eyes as Pastor Paula White leads a prayer at a dinner hosted by the Trumps to honor evangelical leadership in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 27, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
U.S. President Donald Trump closes his eyes as Pastor Paula White leads a prayer at a dinner hosted by the Trumps to honor evangelical leadership in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 27, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
The Israel Allies Foundation on Thursday published its list of the “Top 50 Christian Allies” in honor of Sukkot.
The list is topped by Rev. Paula White, the adviser to the White House on Faith & Opportunity Initiatives. She is also the chair of the evangelical advisory board in President Donald Trump’s administration.
The names were released this week, ahead of Sukkot, because many Christians are especially connected to the Feast of Tabernacles, their name for the Jewish holiday. This connection comes from a verse in the Book of the Prophet Zecharia that describes a time when people from all the nations of the world come to the Holy City and celebrate and pray together at the foot of the Temple Mount.
“And it shall come to pass that everyone who is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, and to keep the Feast of Tabernacles,” it says in Zecharia 14:16.
Zecharia is read in synagogues on Sukkot.
Others on the list include the head of Christians United for Israel, Pastor John Hagee (No. 4); M.G. “Pat” Robertson, founder and chairman of The Christian Broadcasting Network (No. 8); Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, who is also a pastor and ran as the Republican presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016 (No. 9); Kay and Jack Arthur, the founders of Precept Ministries that “focuses on engaging people in relationship with God through knowing His Word” (No. 23); and Dr. Robert Stearns, founder and executive director of Eagles’ Wings (No. 24).
Local leaders include Dr. Jurgen Buhler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (No. 12); Rev. Rebecca J. Brimmer, International President and CEO of Bridges for Peace (No. 13); and Dr. Naim Khoury, founder of some of the largest Arab Churches in Israel and the Palestinian territories (No. 26).
And Most years, tens of thousands of Evangelical Christians flock to Israel for Sukkot events, including a special Feast of Tabernacles celebration hosted by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. This year, due to the shadow of coronavirus, the organization will be holding its event online.
The Israel Allies Foundation is the umbrella organization that coordinates the work of 44 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world in order to mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.
The full list can be viewed online at https://israelallies.org/israels-top-50-christian-allies.


Tags Sukkot Christians Paula White Israel Allies Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by