Tel Tzafit: Under the radar, but a spot not to be missed

Located in the coastal lowlands near Kfar Menachem, Tel Tzafit was declared a national park in 2008.

By ITSIK MAROM  
APRIL 24, 2021 15:30
Tel Tzafit entrance sign. (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Tel Tzafit entrance sign.
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Usually under the travel radar and right in the center of Israel, there is a wonderful spot that I highly recommend for a visit. Tel Tzafit is not commonly known but should not be missed. Its long history goes back to biblical times and the days of King David. It is situated on the remains of the ancient city of Gat.
Located in the coastal lowlands (Shfela) near Kfar Menachem, Tel Tzafit was declared a national park in 2008. It rises 180 meters above sea level and is the highest spot in the region. That fact alone was a good enough reason to become a strategic point in the past, which remained inhabited and active for long periods.
Tel Tzafit caves (Credit: Itzik Marom)Tel Tzafit caves (Credit: Itzik Marom)
Today it is a beautiful site that offers nature, archaeology and a vantage point of a full 360-degree view of the surrounding region. Lace up your walking shoes and bring the family to enjoy a relatively easy hike as you climb to the hill’s summit and eventually walk around the hill for approximately two kilometers.
Once you are on the clearly marked trail, there is something to see behind every curve, including lush green vegetation, flowers and trees in the winter and spring, rock formations, archaeological remains and caves. If you know what and where to look, or if you are lucky, you will be able to spot a large variety of wildlife, mainly birds but also jackals, foxes and even a rare wild cat.
There is a parking area and the hike is a circular route. After the interesting walk you can drive to the nearby Haruvit Forest. There you will find picnic tables and lots of shade to complete your day’s adventure.
Tel Tzafit National Park (Credit: Itzik Marom)Tel Tzafit National Park (Credit: Itzik Marom)


