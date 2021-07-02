The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Textile designer weaves tapestry of her life in Israel

Carol Racklin-Siegel, a Los Angeles-born artist, has inspiringly woven the tapestry of her family into Israel.

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
JULY 2, 2021 00:34
Carol Racklin-Siegel WITH HER granddaughters. (photo credit: PAUL SIEGEL)
Carol Racklin-Siegel WITH HER granddaughters.
(photo credit: PAUL SIEGEL)
Carol Racklin-Siegel was born with the innate eye of an artist. The combination of painting classes, art camps and Hebrew school during her childhood in Los Angeles may have been the formula that cemented her enthusiasm for expressing herself visually and often within a Jewish context.
Reproductions of her silk paintings illustrate nine children’s books of Bible stories released by EKS Publishing in the 2000s. Many of her other textile artworks reflect Jewish themes: the splitting of the Sea of Reeds, the Havdalah transition between Shabbat and weekdays.
“Now, I’m doing works based on my original passion, which is patterns in nature,” she says. “I’m obsessed with the colors and patterns on animals like fish, birds and butterflies. I am making what I call appliquéd tapestries: embroidered images appliquéd on dyed raw silk.”
In her home studio in Efrat, Carol currently is completing a tapestry depicting a koi pond, with each golden fish appliquéd separately. 
She is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, clear across the United States from her birthplace. However, her freshman year was devoted to liberal arts studies at Scripps College, one of seven colleges sharing a campus in Los Angeles County. There, at a Hillel event on campus, she met Paul Siegel.
The two kept up a long-distance relationship and wed in March 1980 after completing their respective degrees. His job took them to Denver, Colorado, where Carol put her studies in fabric painting and batik to work as a designer of hand-painted fabrics for interior designers.
“I’d worked at California Dropcloth, a company that innovated the art of throwing paint on canvas and upholstering furniture with it,” she explains. “I refined that technique a bit. My fabrics were featured in interior design trade showrooms in LA, Denver, Chicago, Miami and New York. Surface design is what I love to do.”
Paul had spent nine months in Israel at age 17, right after the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The experience sparked a desire to make aliyah and he passed it along to much of his family.
“Our Shabbos table was filled with stories about Israel and the miraculous things that happened to my husband there,” Carol relates.
Rachel, born in 1983; Jackie, born in 1985; and Daniel, born in 1988, attended Ramah camps every summer in California, instilling in them a love of Judaism and Zionism and giving them a basis in spoken Hebrew.
“Jackie spent a semester of high school in Jerusalem at Goldstein Youth Village and that was the catalyst for her to want to live in Israel,” says Carol. “Rachel transferred from the University of Colorado to finish her degree at the Hebrew University. The two girls made aliyah together in 2004.”
At the time, Carol’s widowed father was living with the family in Denver. “So we couldn’t go at that point, but we were working toward it,” she says.
Once her father passed away, Carol agreed the time was right to fulfil Paul’s long-held dream.
“The hardest part was leaving my son and my sister, who both still live in Denver. Daniel is married with a little girl, and we just visited them for the first time in two years,” she relates.
Carol and Paul started out in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood. “We loved it there, but we were constantly coming to Efrat to visit friends. And then Rachel and Jackie and their families moved to Efrat, and I wanted to be near them and our friends,” she explains.
Paul agreed it was best to move, and the couple is relishing their involvement in the day-to-day lives of their seven bilingual Israeli grandchildren. Twice a week, Carol hosts the kids in age-appropriate groups for art lessons in the bedroom she turned into a studio.
“We have a lot of fun up there. It’s good for them and it’s good for me,” she says. 
For someone with a heightened appreciation for the patterns in nature, Efrat is a good match. “I love it here. I love the spectacular views and the changing seasons,” Carol relates.
She and Paul enjoy best of all “feeling so naturally Jewish here. In Denver there was only one kosher restaurant. In Israel it was like coming to a kosher Disneyland,” she says. 
“We also go to wineries with friends and spend weekends up north. I often go swimming at Ramat Rachel. It’s an incredible life here.”
They celebrated their 40th anniversary with a trip to Tahiti and hope to see more of the world in the coming years.
Paul has parlayed his experience as a business consultant with Oracle’s JD Edwards software division into a new business. “He realized there were global companies operating with JD Edwards here in Israel, but they could not use the software because it was not compliant with Israeli tax laws. So he localized the JD Edwards software specifically for Israel,” Carol explains.
Because of his business interactions, Paul has improved his Hebrew with private lessons from Hebrew University and has progressed farther in his speaking skills than has Carol, who doesn’t interact with Hebrew-speakers as much. Although she got a good start from five months at Ulpan Morasha in Jerusalem after their 2007 arrival, she wishes her Hebrew were better and advises anyone contemplating aliyah to put an effort into learning the language first.
Perhaps the couple’s approach to life’s challenges is best summed up in a version of a quotation attributed to 1920s US President Calvin Coolidge, which Carol clipped from a newspaper and posted in their kitchen: “Press on! Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not. Nothing is more common than unrewarded talent. Education alone will not. The world is full of educated failures. Persistence alone is omnipotent.”
Says Carol, “It’s a matter of setting your mind to a goal. If you keep working at it, and keep going, it will happen.”


Tags aliyah olim art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Likud's efforts to sabotage Bennett put party over country

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by