The Orchestra (ELO) returns to Israel

With original member Mik Kaminski in the lineup on violin, the band performs all of ELO’s hits, including "Don’t Bring Me Down," "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 10:43
The Orchestra (former members of ELO). (photo credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)
The Orchestra (former members of ELO).
(photo credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)
The Orchestra, featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), is returning to Israel for three shows in January – the 16th at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, the 18th at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem and the 19th at the Congress Center in Haifa. 
Members of The Orchestra. (Video credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)
The band has performed here in 2009 and 2015.
Tickets are available at Leaan.co.il, bimot.co.il and barak-tickets.co.il.


Tags music performance Concert
