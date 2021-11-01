The Orchestra (ELO) returns to Israel

The Orchestra, featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), is returning to Israel for three shows in January – the 16th at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, the 18th at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem and the 19th at the Congress Center in Haifa.

With original member Mik Kaminski in the lineup on violin, the band performs all of ELO’s hits, including "Don’t Bring Me Down," "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky."

Members of The Orchestra. (Video credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)

The band has performed here in 2009 and 2015.