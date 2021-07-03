The sound of music in Jerusalem

Jerusalem is a great city to live in and to visit. Part of its magic is in the numerous smaller sites and unique places to discover here. The Hebrew Music Museum is part of that magic. Located in Nahalat Shiva, a wonderful old neighborhood right in the center of downtown Jerusalem, the museum invites you to a guided journey to the roots of Jewish music in faraway places around the globe.

You can experience the sound, style and shape of everything that made the musical touch of each unique community. The lovely architecture will lead you to several rooms on multiple levels filled with stories from Jewish tradition of different local cultures. You will see and even touch different musical instruments from different periods and learn about the influence of the many Diasporas of the Jews.

The museum is open to groups and individuals. Choose between an independent tour using audio-visual technology or a personally guided group tour (which is recommended). Most of all, you will be surprised by the ability of those ancient and primitive instruments – some of which have only one string – to create great music and complex sounds.Some of these instruments are still in use today. In one hour you will be transported to Morocco, Spain, Central Asia, Europe and Africa while beautiful music surrounds you. At the end of your magical tour, enjoy a surprise of sound and sight to complete this special experience.