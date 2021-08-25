The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
United Hatzalah EMT volunteer saves Holon man's life

David Yashr saved the life of a 75-year-old man, who suffers from a disability, after he fell from his wheelchair and sustained a serious head injury.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 02:05
A DISPATCHER fields emergency calls at United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)
A DISPATCHER fields emergency calls at United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)
David Yashr, a United Hatzalah volunteer, saved the life of a 75-year-old man in Holon on Monday morning after responding to a medical emergency taking place just a few blocks from his home.
The 75-year-old man, who suffers from a disability, fell from his wheelchair and sustained a serious head injury. He was semi-conscious and confused as his wife called United Hatzalah’s dispatch and command center, but he quickly deteriorated and lost consciousness completely. 
The volunteer EMT, who is also a Holon resident, was located as being the closest responder and rushed to assist the man who was lying pulseless on the floor with minimal bleeding from his head.
Yashr attached his defibrillator and administered a shock in attempt to return the man's heartbeat. Moments later, volunteers Avraham Samora and Yitzchak Rabi arrived at the scene and joined Yashr in the CPR efforts.
Following a few minutes of monitoring the man's condition, a mobile intensive care ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the man to Sheba Medical Center for further observation.
"When I handed the patient off to the ambulance team, I told the paramedic that I suspected an underlying medical issue that caused the man to fall," said David. "The initial emergency was that the man fell and injured his head, causing him to lose consciousness. I think that the man lost consciousness due to an underlying medical problem, and that is why he fell," he added.
United Hatzalah's David Yashr. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) United Hatzalah's David Yashr. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
"As an experienced EMT handing off a patient for transport,  I have learned that it is very important to voice your thoughts and suspicions regarding the cause of a patient’s condition as the insight may be valuable for later treatment," Yashr explained.
Yashr, who joined United Hatzlah when it was founded in 2006, is one of the more active volunteers in the organization and has responded to hundreds of medical emergencies.


