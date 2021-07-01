Where to visit in Yerhuam and Israel's south

Getting through COVID-19 has made many of us fall back in love with nature in our beautiful country. Forgoing plans to travel overseas, we have instead embarked on nature trips here at home. Now that we are in the height of summer, and with vacations to Eilat costing tens of thousands of shekels, I recommend taking advantage of the myriad holiday alternatives that are just as fun.

When was the last time you vacationed in the southern city of Yeruham? When you think of Yeruham, do you picture a sleepy town in the periphery? What they might not realize is that Yeruham is right next to Israel’s famous Makhtesh Hagadol (Big Crater), which has become a popular tourist attraction in recent years. Located just 90 minutes from central Israel, the makthtesh is home to a number of fantastic hiking trails. Below is a taste of just a few of the best ones.

TOUR WITH RAUEL

You can’t go to Yeruham and not take advantage of your proximity to some of Israel’s finest natural gems. Being summertime, I recommend spending time outdoors either in the early morning or in the late afternoon hours and during sunset. Rauel Kessel, a local tour guide, offers sunrise tours, during which participants will be treated to a gorgeous sunrise at Har Avnon. Kessel prepares strong, tasty coffee on site while regaling guests with stories about the big makhtesh. Afterward participants drive in their individual cars and meet up at the colored sand, where they fill up small bottles with the vivid grains. The final stop is Ein Yorqe‘am, where you can take a dip in the cool, refreshing water. The tour is appropriate for all ages.





Dates: August 6 & 13, 5:45- 9a.m.; August 27, 6-9 a.m.

Price: Adults NIS 40, Children, age 3 & up NIS 35. Family unit NIS 200.

Pre-registration: 054-202-4308

Yeruham Lake (Credit: Meital Sharabi)

YERUHAM LAKE

Yeruham is especially well-known for its lake , a natural wonder that attracts hikers, families and birdwatchers from all over the country. People love to have picnics here, and there are numerous KKL-JNF hiking paths that begin nearby and connect the desert to the area’s natural water sources, including Yeruham’s municipal dam.

Another way to enjoy the natural surroundings is by renting bikes or engaging in other sporty activities for the whole family at Vitamin C. Alternatively, nearby you’ll find ODT Park, an outdoor training park equipped with jungle gyms, puzzles and thinking games perfect for groups. In addition, you can rent Segways or tandem bikes, go go-karting, or for NIS 240 per family, enter an escape room.





Hours: Open until 1 p.m., then again from 4-7 p.m.

Price: NIS 45-150.

Details: 054-795-9237.

WHITE MOUNTAIN FARM

White Mountain is an area ecological farm that promotes activity between residents of Yeruham and Rahma, a Bedouin village. Weekly gatherings among the Jewish and Bedouin residents take place in the garden under the fruit trees. Visitors are also welcome to participate in fascinating workshops, kids can play on the sand dunes, and there are cookouts at which tasty spinach patties are grilled and pita bread is cooked on a saj griddle. This is such a fun experience for families, since the children can run around and experience the freedom of the open desert air while the parents enjoy strong coffee and lounge comfortably in the shade. At the end of the day, everyone climbs up to the top of the hill to watch the lovely sunset.

Price: NIS 50.

Details: 050-591-4174

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

ZUAK ART

And if you’d like to add a little bit of culture to your trip, I recommend visiting Zuak, a Moroccan art studio created by Hadassah Yitzhak Sharet, who moved to Yeruham 11 years ago. For her, the studio is her way of having an impact on the community around her. She learned the Zuak artform in Morocco while on a trip around the world with her husband and baby. They had lived in Marrakech for four months, where she learned with an artist named Ibrahim Zuak. Hadassah now offers workshops in which she helps guests create Moroccan-style crafts.

Her studio is open on weekends, and her two-hour workshops take place on Fridays. Weekday workshops can be reserved in advance.

There’s also a gallery that sells artwork created by Moroccan artists.

Price: Adults NIS 120, Children NIS 95. Three-hour workshops NIS 220.

Details: 052-560-3121.

AVGADA

Michal Ben Yaakov, an artist and photographer who runs a studio called Avgada, specializes in photography in the public space and is known for her ability to focus on letters and other objects commonly found around us. Michal starts her workshops by telling her own personal story, then invites participants to embark on a journey with her to uncover the world of fonts and Islamic geometric patterns. She then takes you on a walk to photograph letters and shapes with your smartphone, after which you head back to the studio to create your work of art. After this experience, you will never view the world in the same way again.

Location: 4 Givaton.

Price: NIS 140.

Details: 058-795-6083.

Where to eat?

GALU

If you prefer dining at a dairy restaurant, I recommend Galu, which was started by Gal Levi two years ago in his backyard. Gal studied at Bishulim Culinary School and now hosts guests in his home, where he serves delicacies such as beet patties, stuffed mushrooms, pasta and quiches. Galu also offers fantastic breakfasts, in addition to takeaway picnic baskets for NIS 199.

Kosher, but no kashrut certificate.

Open: Sunday – Friday.

Details: 052-314-1912.

BAMIDBAR

Part of the reason I love traveling so much is because I absolutely love engaging with all the interesting folks running the tourism establishments. For example, I recently met a number of women who run a venture called Bamidbar in which they cook delicious meals in their homes for travelers. One such person is Leah Greenberg, a retired schoolteacher who grew up in Brachia, a moshav near Ashkelon. She loves serving spicy dishes to diners at her home, regaling them with zesty stories from her past.

Leah prepares food from Tunisian cuisine, including homemade spreads like chershi, made from pumpkin and potatoes, as well as beet salad, tahini and other hot dishes. Next, Leah brings out couscous soup and meatballs, then dessert with sweet tea and peanuts.

Price: NIS 110. Children under 10, NIS 55.

Details: 052-5052520 052-5052520

Inti Hummusiya (Credit: Meital Sharabi)

HUMMUS INTI

If you’re looking for one of Israel’s newest vegan hummus establishments, you’ll find it at Humus Inti – which is run by Dotan Ziver, who makes everything on site. At Inti, you’ll find a wide selection of hummus dishes, including the popular masbacha and broad beans, as well as a unique Tripolitan version served with fried eggplant and homemade harissa.

Location: 800 Tzvi Borenstein Street.

Open: Sunday – Friday.

Details: (08) 634-4614.

Local accommodations

DESERT IRIS HOTEL

Where you sleep on your adventure to Yeruham is the last but certainly not least important detail of the day. How you spend your night can make or break your vacation. Luckily, there are many options to choose from in Yeruham, including a number of bed & breakfasts. On my last visit, I stayed at Desert Iris Hotel, which is located on Yeruham’s main drag, has 47 suites and is Israel’s first social enterprise hotel. This means that every one of the hotel’s employees is a resident of Yeruham, and more than half of the profits are funneled into the city’s schools. Desert Iris boasts a large swimming pool, large grassy areas, a dairy dining hall, a children’s play area and a decent-sized gym.

Location: 108 Tzvi Borenstein Street.

Price: Midweek starts at NIS 1,199 per couple, including breakfast. Each child adds NIS 299. Weekend rates begin at 1,399 per couple, including breakfast. Each child adds NIS 349. Minimum two nights.

Details: (08) 630-0900.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.