The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Letter to an American friend

For the first time in history, Jews have the privilege of being born into a world where the Jewish state is a matter of fact have a moral obligation.

By ILAN CHAIM  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:02
The author, Ilan Chaim, in Jerusalem on US Election Day (photo credit: Courtesy)
The author, Ilan Chaim, in Jerusalem on US Election Day
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Whenever someone asks me why I made aliyah and my siblings didn’t, I don’t really have an answer. We’re each unique, of course, but we all had the same parents and Jewish education and had been to Israel at least a couple of times.
When I shocked our parents with my decision to make aliyah 50 years ago, it was like reading one of the umpteen articles about the growing divide between the Jews of the Diaspora and Israel: dad wanted me to go to the Jewish Theological Seminary and become a Conservative rabbi and save the Jews of America, while our Pioneer Women chairwoman, Labor Zionist mom (who was yanked from her Yiddish-speaking kindergarten when bobeh discovered it was socialist) was proud of my decision – and told me before she died that she had dreamed of making aliyah and working as a speech therapist.
Starting with us aging baby boomers, for the first time in history, those Jews who have the privilege of being born into a world where the Jewish state is a matter of fact have a moral obligation. This is to consider the choice that is their birthright: to live in the only state on Earth where Jews are the majority culture, or to live as a tiny minority in the Diaspora. Both are legitimate choices and worthy of equal respect, because they are free individual choices.
But precisely because they are such important life choices, the chances for making a good one increase with the amount of information one has. We usually expect our educational systems to provide the foundation for making good choices, and generally this is provided by the secular school systems right through high school.
While this is good enough for most American high schools in terms of US civics lessons, for an American Jew to be able to seriously consider his or her choices regarding Israel, this is insufficient. An intelligent choice requires more Jewish education than has been provided American Jewish youth, at least since I demonstrated outside the General Assembly in Pittsburgh in the 1970s with fellow Hebrew school teachers demanding more funding for Jewish education.
The result of this egregious lack of leadership and foresight is evident everywhere on social media. Throughout the American election campaign, and especially during the recent lockdown, I had the opportunity to Zoom around the Jewish universe. After watching umpteen webinars and podcasts about the (American) Jews and the election, rising antisemitism, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, etc., it dawned on me that I hadn’t heard a word about Israel. Not even about the ever-trendy widening gap between Israel and the (American) Diaspora. Has Zionism in general, and aliyah specifically, become unmentionable?
Is there some kind of (gulp) conspiracy against mentioning Zionism? Don’t laugh too hard, for this is an age when a QAnon true believer has just been elected to Congress. As an American Israeli, I am fortunate to be able to make moral choices in both countries. I can vote to help elect a better president and enable his predecessor to be sent to prison, just as I am able to vote for a better prime minister and enable his predecessor, too, to be sent to prison.
More importantly, I was qualified to consider my choice 50 years ago from the perspective of a solid Jewish education, even amid the euphoria after the Six Day War, between remaining in the Diaspora of my birth or joining the amazing adventure of helping to build the Jewish state. Aliyah might be hard to imagine for someone who has never experienced being part of the Jewish majority. It is certainly not for everyone – only those with a strong Jewish identify and a healthy sense of adventure, not to mention a good appreciation of irony.
I can appreciate this from several perspectives. I made aliyah during the Vietnam War and before Watergate led to Nixon’s downfall. It was a decision based on the push to leave an America in crisis and the pull of joining the greatest Jewish adventure in 2,000 years. A no-brainer in 1972 and here we are again – but in a much better situation regarding choices.
At long last, America can look forward to what that maniacal woman said at the Republican convention: the best is indeed yet to come, for America and the entire world. So, my American Jewish friends are faced with deciding between two good choices: helping to rebuild American democracy at the age of 244 or becoming an actor in history by helping to build a Jewish democracy at the growing age of 72.
Ironically, however, in the first presidential election in the 50 years since making aliyah, I was disenfranchised as an absentee voter. Don’t know about other problems with absentee voting, but this is the first time that Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County has failed to send me my ballot. They confirmed my registration and said my ballot would be sent in early October, and did not respond to queries. Back in the heyday of conspiracy theorizing (our youth), I might have suspected this was related to my being a journalist and an enemy of the people.
As the only American-Israeli journalist who has both undergone a kidney transplant and published a novel (featuring aliyah!) since the plague began, I readily acknowledge that this has been a year of more plagues than one, and we still have a few more months to endure patiently till the vaccine eventually arrives. But just as Israel’s infection rate finally seems to have been brought under control, we can only hope that the new, more competent administration will do the same for America. It’s always the best of times and the worst of times, and ours to choose.

The writer is a former chief copy editor of The Jerusalem Post. His new novel, ‘The Flying Blue Meanies,’ is available on Amazon


Tags aliyah making aliyah olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El How will Israel remember the coronavirus when it's over? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by