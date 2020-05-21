The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Jerusalem Day celebrations at the Western Wall - watch live

Join the State of Israel in prayer and song as we mark the day that the Holy City of Jerusalem was reunified 53 years ago.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 21, 2020 17:00
The Western Wall on Jerusalem Day (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The Western Wall on Jerusalem Day
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The central Jerusalem Day celebrations at the Western Wall mark 53 years since the reunification of the Holy City. The event takes place in the presence of Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion, the Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Israel’s Chief Rabbis, and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. 
The broadcast will include a special prayer service and a medley of songs about Jerusalem led by Cantor Shai Abramson, KipaLive and singer Yishai Lapidot with hundreds of thousands of participants watching from around Israel and the world.
During the broadcast, a film will be shown that includes a glimpse into the new tour and new findings that are 2,000 years old, recently discovered in the Western Wall Tunnels.  A huge flag will be raised as a symbol of the traditional Flag Dance, a film telling the story of a paratrooper will be shown, and there will be a festive and joyous prayer service with songs.
When the broadcast is over, the traditional Flag Dance will take place at the Western Wall Plaza, in a limited manner this year, in accordance with Health Ministry regulations. 
“Jerusalem is celebrating 53 years since its reunification, and especially during these days of ingathering forced upon us due to the coronavirus, we want to reach and touch everyone’s hearts,” Lion said. “As part of the festive prayers of Jerusalem Day Eve, a custom we began last year, we will celebrate with the entire Jewish nation, young and old, residents of Israel and residents of communities around the world, with real unity and connection. 
“This is the holiday for the city of the Jewish people’s yearning, our eternal capital – Jerusalem, the holy city we prayed and hoped to return to during 2,000 years of exile,” said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. “We are privileged in our generation to be able to raise Jerusalem to the peak of our joy, and to have it spread a blessing of peace and solidarity all around the world.”



Tags Jerusalem jerusalem culture Jerusalem day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by