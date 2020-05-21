The broadcast will include a special prayer service and a medley of songs about Jerusalem led by Cantor Shai Abramson, KipaLive and singer Yishai Lapidot with hundreds of thousands of participants watching from around Israel and the world.

During the broadcast, a film will be shown that includes a glimpse into the new tour and new findings that are 2,000 years old, recently discovered in the Western Wall Tunnels. A huge flag will be raised as a symbol of the traditional Flag Dance, a film telling the story of a paratrooper will be shown, and there will be a festive and joyous prayer service with songs.

When the broadcast is over, the traditional Flag Dance will take place at the Western Wall Plaza, in a limited manner this year, in accordance with Health Ministry regulations.

“Jerusalem is celebrating 53 years since its reunification, and especially during these days of ingathering forced upon us due to the coronavirus, we want to reach and touch everyone’s hearts,” Lion said. “As part of the festive prayers of Jerusalem Day Eve, a custom we began last year, we will celebrate with the entire Jewish nation, young and old, residents of Israel and residents of communities around the world, with real unity and connection.

“This is the holiday for the city of the Jewish people’s yearning, our eternal capital – Jerusalem, the holy city we prayed and hoped to return to during 2,000 years of exile,” said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. “We are privileged in our generation to be able to raise Jerusalem to the peak of our joy, and to have it spread a blessing of peace and solidarity all around the world.”



