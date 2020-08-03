Jerusalem Municipality opens public sites to hold weddings

Jerusalem Municipality is offering free "wedding packages" to couples who can't celebrate due to coronavirus, according to municipality's website dedicated to the new enterprise.
The new enterprise, called "Getting Married in Jerusalem," is open to couples among whom one of the partners is a current resident of the city. The municipality promised that basic infrastructures that are necessary for such events, will be installed in each location.
At the high of Israel's wedding season, many couples can't celebrate the happiest moment of their lives since banquet halls have closed down due to coronavirus regulations.
To allow Jerusalem couples to share their joy nonetheless, the local municipality is offering to hold small weddings, in accordance with Health's Ministry regulations, in a variety of scenic and urban locations across the city, including the Jerusalem Forest, Liberty Bell Garden amphitheater, Mitchell Park and several other places.
The new enterprise, called "Getting Married in Jerusalem," is open to couples among whom one of the partners is a current resident of the city. The municipality promised that basic infrastructures that are necessary for such events, will be installed in each location.