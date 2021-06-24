ADI reveals next-gen road accident-prevention system

ADI Systems and SerVision recently launched the next generation of accident-prevention driver monitoring systems.
The innovative system – SDMS – detects in real time the driver’s facial features and other actions that may lead to accidents, subsequently alerting the driver with an audible siren and sending a message to the vehicle fleet manager. The system has also been developed and adapted to Israel’s climatic conditions.
The system detects the following situations: fatigue, including closing of the eyes; in-car distractions; usage of a mobile phone; smoking; yawning by the driver.
In the first phase, SDMS systems will be installed in heavy vehicles (buses and trucks), which are 3% of the number of vehicles on the country’s roads, but their share in the number of road accident fatalities is 28%.
The price including installation is NIS 1,800 NIS + VAT.
