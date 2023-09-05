The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Harmonya raises $20m. to change retail and packaged goods industry

With its AI driven platform, the company hopes to revolutionize the end-user shopping experience by starting with the stuff behind the curtain.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 16:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 16:15
Harmonya's team (photo credit: ADI LAM)
Harmonya's team
(photo credit: ADI LAM)

In a move that could see AI drastically improve the way people shop, software company Harmonya has closed $20 million in Series A funding for its platform focused on transforming the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail sectors. With participation from investors including Bright Pixel Capital, Team8, Arc Investors, J Ventures, Silicon Road Ventures, Allen & Company, LiveRamp Ventures, and Susa Ventures, this funding brings Harmonya's total investment to $25 million.

Harmonya’s solution is based on the notion that the way stores and companies currently handle information about their products is dated and inflexible, and as such it can't keep up with the ever-changing tastes of shoppers. It also makes it hard for stores and companies to predict how much of each product they need and to offer customers products that match their specific preferences.

“The CPG and retail industries are vast and ever-changing, presenting countless opportunities for innovation–especially in the area of product data, where current approaches and technology don’t meet the standards of modern data-driven organizations,”

Francisco Nunes of Bright Pixel Capital

Harmonya's platform is poised to improve the everyday shopping experience for people in several ways. Shoppers might expect more personalized product recommendations that align with their preferences and values, fewer out-of-stock items thanks to stores’ better predictive capabilities, and the potential for more transparent and detailed product information, addressing concerns such as ingredient transparency or environmental impact.

“When a new consumer trend emerges, like Sustainability or Wellness, CPGs, and retailers need to go over all of their existing products after the fact and manually add attributes to each,” said CEO and co-founder Cem Kent. “This limits their ability to quickly identify and respond to emerging consumer preferences, power accurate demand forecasting, and create tailored shopping experiences.”

In response to this challenge, Harmonya has developed an AI-powered product data enrichment, categorization, and insights platform for retailers and brands. Their solution leverages advanced generative AI and large language models to dynamically extract product attributes from diverse sources. 

Online shopping 311 (credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)Online shopping 311 (credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)

Francisco Nunes of Bright Pixel Capital reiterated the challenge presented to modern retailers. “The CPG and retail industries are vast and ever-changing, presenting countless opportunities for innovation–especially in the area of product data, where current approaches and technology don’t meet the standards of modern data-driven organizations,” he said, praising Harmonya as “a key player in unlocking the untapped potential within these industries, bringing them closer to how consumers perceive and experience products.”

Harmonya builds market dominance

Harmonya has established a significant presence in the industry, serving four of the top ten global CPG companies and prominent US retailers. Throughout the first half of this year, the company expanded its customer base, assisting both corporate data teams and customer teams collaborating with merchants and buyers. Harmonya's proprietary technology efficiently handles data from millions of online product listings, extracting distinct tags from diverse sources like titles, descriptions, ingredients, and consumer reviews.



Related Tags
AI
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by