20% of online shoppers do it during work hours - survey

Around 20% of Israelis who shop online do so during work hours, according to a new survey conducted by the Geocartography Knowledge Group for Admonis, the company that developed an automation platform for the management and operation of trading zones and online stores.

This survey included 500 men and women who are representative of the adult Israeli population and examined the habits of Israelis regarding online shopping.

How many Israelis shop online during work?

The survey results showed that in terms of Israelis' online shopping hours, around 20% make online purchases during work hours.

This is especially prevalent with people aged 35-44 (around 30%) and those with a university education (around 20%, compared to around 18% with technical education for example).

In contrast, around 40% of online shoppers would prefer to do so in the evening, 14% at night, and only 12.5% at the end of the week.

Online shopping illustrative. (credit: ROBBERT NOORDZIJ/FLICKR)

On weekends, there is a big difference between people who are single (over 15%) and divorced (over 5%). Only a few prefer to order online in the morning before work (2.5%).

In addition, the survey examined which things online shoppers those who shop online would prefer to buy only in physical stores.

Almost half (48%) responded with shoes and another 40% with clothing. Third place goes to furniture, with around 37%, and another 32% preferring not to buy food online.