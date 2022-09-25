The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Business And Innovation

They scale up so fast: a misty-eyed Tel Aviv watches its start-ups grow

A new report uncovers the record-breaking nature of Tel Aviv’s start-up industry, which has begun scaling up in a major way

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 13:47
Tel Aviv scale-up cycle (photo credit: Tel Aviv Innovation Ecosystem)
Tel Aviv scale-up cycle
(photo credit: Tel Aviv Innovation Ecosystem)

Last year, Tel Aviv was declared the world’s most expensive city by Fortune Magazine — and while it surely costs an arm and a leg to make it in Israel’s city center, the city itself is home to one of the country’s most prosperous industries.

For over a decade Tel Aviv has been viewed as a hi-tech hub in the Middle East, and as of 2021, Tel Aviv’s start-up scene is continuing to blow up, and more critically, a large number of its start-ups are maturing, according to a recent report published by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality's Center for Economic & Social Research, Tel Aviv Global & Tourism and IVC Research Center.

In 2021, the city of Tel Aviv saw a 42% spike in its number of scale-up companies (amounting to a total of 228), and the industry’s global headcount nearly doubled, reaching 150 thousand workers in total. This is a strong indicator that the city is not only birthing new start-ups like wildfire, but many of those companies are seeing enough success to grow up. 

Going hand-in-hand with the industry’s maturity is its ability to make money: in the last five years, the capital raised by tech companies in Israel increased tenfold.

Last year alone saw a record-breaking $20 billion in capital raised by Tel Aviv-based tech companies, of which there were 2,947 — a whopping 32% of all tech companies in the country, a majority that makes Tel Aviv the true beating heart of the Start-up Nation.

Co-founder of the Start Up Nation Mentorship Program, Adam Shapiro, facilitating a panel at the public international launch event in New York City (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)Co-founder of the Start Up Nation Mentorship Program, Adam Shapiro, facilitating a panel at the public international launch event in New York City (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Fintech and cybersecurity were the most prosperous verticals of the 34 listed in the report, and according to the charts, everyone and their grandma is implementing Artificial Intelligence these days: 29% of Tel Aviv tech companies utilize AI tech, making it the most commonly seen core technology.

As well, Tel Aviv is doing well globally: as reported earlier in the year, 2021 was a record-breaking year for foreign investments in the Israeli tech scene, and Tel Aviv was right at the center of it all: over 780 foreign investors poured a total of more than $15 billion into the city’s tech companies — a 209% year-over-year growth of foreign capital.

How is the city of Tel Aviv capitalizing on the start-up boom?

Amid the blazing success of the city’s tech ecosystem, its municipality is launching a new initiative, dubbed “Tel Aviv Tech”: a program to promote professional training for residents to integrate them into the industry, solve bureaucratic challenges, attract investors and multinational companies to the city and foster Tel Aviv’s international reputation as the "Startup City."

The city’s mayor, Ron Huldai, elaborated on the strategic goal of the program, saying “Through direct engagement with ecosystem players, partnerships, pilots, inclusive training programs and more, we are forging the relationship between the industry, the city and its residents, laying the groundwork for the shared prosperity of tomorrow. In this way, the city will continue to perform its role as a creative space and source of inspiration.”

“In the past year, I have visited a variety of tech companies in Tel Aviv, from new start-ups developing groundbreaking technologies, to scale-up companies with products that are already widely used around the world,” Huldai said. “The creative spirit of the city and its entrepreneurs never stop innovating, imagining and developing. I believe that the ideas born here today will change the world tomorrow."



Tags hi-tech technology israel tech start up nation israeli innovation innovation investors
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by