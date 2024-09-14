Kahun’s pharma-focused AI agent: Bridging medical knowledge and patient care

Continuous learning constitutes a part of any professional’s career. When out in the field, being on top of new developments is essential to maintain a competitive edge and to have a broad understanding of how things are changing in any industry.

Now, imagine how much continuous learning doctors must do.

On top of burnout due to time constraints and reductions in face-to-face patient encounters, doctors must deal with a constant influx of new medical developments that impact both their work and patients’ lives. For physicians, falling behind the curve of medical advancements can hurt their patient interactions and prevent them from providing the best possible care.

But the reality is that most physicians simply don't have the time to stay abreast of every new research breakthrough or therapy relevant to their practice. This is especially true with developments in pharmaceuticals. However, pharmaceuticals and drug-based therapies are some of the most critical sectors for doctors to keep up with, since for many, it's the area they're turning to the most for treatment options.

An AI solution to help out physicians here seems like a no-brainer, but it’s not so simple. For one, many popular AI platforms – ChatGPT, Claude, and the like – are unsuitable to use reliably in a clinical setting.

Why? Simply put, these AI models are not built to be used in clinical settings. While medical queries might fall under the umbrella of what they could feasibly answer, large-scale AI models cannot account for the rigorous knowledge and patient context required to operate in the medical field.

Medical knowledge meets AI

However, that is set to change. Recently, Israel-based company Kahun, the expert in structuring medical knowledge for reliable AI use, launched its pharma-focused AI Agent. Kahun’s cornerstone is its ability to bridge the gap between medical knowledge and patient context. And now, it offers the pharma market the same access to its powerhouse AI model to provide real-time patient-specific insights about any dosage, allergies, or comorbidities questions.

This knowledge-structuring technology is a critical aspect of Kahun’s capabilities, and its benefits are clear for a few key reasons.

It wouldn’t shock anyone to know that clinical information is not written in natural language. Just try reading the information pamphlet that comes with any over-the-counter medication. The same is true for medical research and information shared by pharmaceutical companies that are developing new and potentially life-saving drugs. Kahun’s AI model breaks down clinical knowledge and structures it in a way that makes it usable and understandable to LLMs, the engine behind an AI chatbot, while also accounting for nuances in patient context.

Picture it this way: Let's say a doctor is contemplating prescribing a new drug treatment for a patient who is pregnant and also has a history of anemia. Using Kahun's chatbot, the physician can enter an inquiry detailing these patient specificities and receive an answer that accounts for them while also being backed by proven and referenced medical and pharmaceutical knowledge.

“Launching a pharma-focused AI Agent is yet another important milestone for our team in helping improve the lives of patients by equipping healthcare professionals with tools that will make a positive difference in their workflows,” said Dr. Michal Tzuchman Katz, Kahun’s CEO and co-founder.

Real-time medical information

By introducing its technology to the pharmaceutical realm, Kahun is assisting physicians, pharmacists, and other pharma professionals in accessing real-time information. Pharmaceutical developers and professionals responsible for distributing drugs can also benefit here. Pharma professionals can gain a better sense of search patterns and what information professionals are looking for. In the long run, this can help shrink the knowledge gap between doctors and companies who are developing cutting-edge treatments.

Dr. Tzuchman Katz also notes: “New medical knowledge is becoming available at a rapid and exciting pace, but it adds a massive amount of information for healthcare professionals to navigate. With workloads already affecting physician-patient interactions, our tool is built to make knowledge easily accessible.”

By streamlining this process and lending a helping hand to the knowledge physicians already have, Kahun is helping make a positive impact on professionals in critical areas that every individual relies on for proper care and attention. In removing barriers to access, the AI Agent demonstrates how innovative technology can remove barriers to care – ultimately improving the medical experience for everyone.