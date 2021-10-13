Cyber-security firm CYE expands senior management

Cyber-security firm CYE, short for Cyber Eye, announced several new senior management appointments on Tuesday.
Inbar Ries, Dr. Nimrod Partush, Col. Shmulik Yehezkel, Shimon Revah, and Michael Gendelman are the new senior managers, known for their cybersecurity and national security expertise and prominent positions in public and private enterprise.
“We are delighted to have all of these individuals join CYE’s senior management team” Reuven Aronashvili, Founder/CEO of CYE said. “Each one of them brings a unique expertise that will assist CYE in protecting global organizations from the ever-expanding list of cyber threats.”
CYE serves as a trusted cyber-security advisor to enterprises in the public and private sphere. Headquartered in Israel, CYE also has offices in the US and UK.