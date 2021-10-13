Cyber-security firm CYE expands senior management

Inbar Ries, Dr. Nimrod Partush, Col. Shmulik Yehezkel, Shimon Revah, and Michael Gendelman are the new senior managers, known for their cybersecurity and national security expertise and prominent positions in public and private enterprise.

CYE founder and CEO Rubi Aronashvili is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“We are delighted to have all of these individuals join CYE’s senior management team” Reuven Aronashvili, Founder/CEO of CYE said. “Each one of them brings a unique expertise that will assist CYE in protecting global organizations from the ever-expanding list of cyber threats.”

CYE serves as a trusted cyber-security advisor to enterprises in the public and private sphere. Headquartered in Israel, CYE also has offices in the US and UK.