Facebook to hire in Tel Aviv, EU, to build 'metaverse'

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years, as well as 250 within Israel, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse – a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.

This would be a significant step the company is taking towards the concept, something top boss Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent months.

Facebook's research and development center in Tel Aviv, one of the company's main strategic hubs, includes teams working to translate the metaverse vision into reality, developing virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies. Other teams in Israel are working on Facebook's Shops products, which the company believes is the future of digital commerce. Facebook products like its Lite apps, the Novi digital wallet system under development, and the Express Wi-Fi venture, which will help connect developing countries to the Internet.

The company is actively recruiting developers, data engineers, product managers, designers, technical recruiters and other positions in Tel Aviv, including positions for university graduates without prior work experience, as well as internship programs.

BROKEN ETHERNET CABLES are seen in front of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger logos in an illustrative photo taken this week. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

In September, Facebook committed $50 million towards building the metaverse, where companies like Roblox Corp and Fortnite maker Epic Games have an early foothold.

The company earlier launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.

Facebook also said in July it was creating a product team to work on the metaverse which would be part of Facebook Reality Labs, its augmented reality and virtual reality group.

"This investment (in new jobs) is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent," the company said.