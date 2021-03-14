EU mulls blocking Israel, others from Horizon Europe science programs

The proposal has yet to be approved, by the 27 EU member states. If it goes passes, researchers from numerous countries would be shut out from these programs.

This development occurred despite Horizon Europe's 2018 promise, when the program was initiated, that it would be "open to the world," Science Magazine reported.

Horizon Europe is the latest iteration of the European research programs, which began in 1984 and are renewed every seven years.

However, this promise of renewal has been strained in recent months, with policymakers in Brussels arguing about what the EU should "safeguard" among their strategic assets and interests, and whether they should domestically produce components for quantum and space technologies. Essentially, this means that the EU estimates that quantum and space technologies will become increasingly important national security fields in the near future, according to Science|Business

The former three countries, along with several others, despite not being part of the EU, were expected to pay a fee for associate membership in the Horizon Europe Program. Under the proposal, they would still be allowed to submit research grant proposals for these programs.

However, this would significantly limit their access.

The news came as a surprise to many, who did not expect to suddenly be barred from Horizon Europe.

“There have been certain indications that something like this had been building up. But this was quite dramatic,” said Nadav Katz, a quantum physicist who runs the Quantum Coherence Lab at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to Science|Business.

Katz, like many others, feels that if the decision would be harmful for the European Union, as it would cost them valuable partners in research. In Israel alone, there are around 20 quantum projects involving the EU.

“The EU has been very wise to include neighboring countries in its research programs over the years. Pushing them away is not good policy. These are countries that give more than they take,” Katz explained, according to Science|Business. “The European landscape will be grayer and dimmer without their participation.”

These fears were also shared by Israel National Quantum Initiative head Tal David, who fears this could set a very bad precedent for excluding other groups from EU research projects.

“Friends need to stick together; otherwise, you end up alone,” David warned Science|Business, adding “Today, it’s quantum and space. Tomorrow you will be talking about artificial intelligence and who knows what else.”

But while the drafted proposal itself may be new, Israel has been worried about being excluded from Horizon Europe for quite some time.

Israel was the first non-European country to take part in Horizon Europe, beginning in 1996. Since then, Israeli proposals have a higher acceptance rate (13.5%) compared to European countries (11%). In particular, during Horizon 2020, a great percentage of the projects funded were run by joint teams from Israel and Greece

In the 2007-2013 Horizon program, Israel invested €535m. and Israelis won grants totaling €875m. Israel invested €1 billion in Horizon 2020 and Israelis won €1.2b. as of June, but could get more by the end of the program.

Israel has considered the Horizon program has having "strategic importance," according to a report by the Mitvim Institute for Regional Foreign Policies. As such, it is very important to Israel to remain part of it.

Being excluded from it “will harm international cooperation, access to research infrastructure [laboratories and facilities], and the ability to use research databases,” the report adds.

In response to this threat at the time, the Science and Technology Ministry confirmed that they were preparing contingency plans in case the EU went through with it, but it is unclear if any plans could be in place at this time.

Lahav Harkov and Sabby Mionis contributed to this report.