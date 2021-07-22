Israeli air-to-water technology wins prestigious water innovation prize

Titled H2OLL , the AWG functions by converting water vapor that is abundant in the air into drinkable water. While this technology is similar to other products, such as Watergen , the team behind H2OLL is confident that it is technologically superior and can function without an external power source.

It functions using Atmospheric Moisture Harvesting (AMH) technology to extract moisture from the air, which is something that can even be found in arid and desert regions.



Water shortage is a serious problem faced by states worldwide, with over 670 million people (over 10% of the global population) believed to have little to no access to drinking water. But solutions like H20LL can help solve this, which is notable for being in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include the right of every person to have access to clean water.

The prototype for the H2OLL technology has been used throughout the winter of 2019-2020, during the COVIDE-19 pandemic, and is currently on its way to becoming a company.

