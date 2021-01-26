The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli cannabis oil 'espresso machine' start-up smashes funding goal

The company says it is only months from launching its product in Israel and plans to enter the US market next year.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 26, 2021 16:36
Green Point's prototype cannabis oil extraction machine. (photo credit: GREEN POINT)
Green Point's prototype cannabis oil extraction machine.
(photo credit: GREEN POINT)
Green Point, a new start-up based in Beersheba, has recently partnered with Univo Pharmaceuticals to develop an espresso-style machine which allows cannabis users to easily create vials of high-quality cannabis oil from any strain.
The machine uses capsules filled with ethanol, which absorbs cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis, to create oil from up to five grams worth of cannabis within a matter of minutes.

The process of extracting oil from cannabis usually involves machinery that is both expensive and dangerous, due to the use of flammable and explosive oils. Even with the most experienced Marijuana Extraction Technicians (METs) on your side, it will likely take several hours before finishing the extraction process.
Green Point's working prototype has already been proven to not only be safe and easy to use, but also to produce above-average quality cannabis oil, due to its unique method of extraction and evaporation.
The company shattered its NIS 800,000 crowdfunding goal very quickly, and has so far raised close to NIS 1 million, with around two months still left on its campaign.
The company says it is only months from launching its product in Israel and plans to enter the US market next year. Since the machine can work to extract oils from any plant matter, and does not contain any actual drugs, legal hurdles can be overcome fairly easily, even in countries where it is criminalized.
The machine comes with a simple mobile app controller, allowing users to create different mixtures and tinctures according to their personal preferences.
Green Point CEO and founder Ben Leibusher spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Monday, explaining that cannabis oil's greatest strength is its versatility.
"Cannabis oil is like silly-putty," he said. "You can ingest it through your food, through your drink, through drops that you take orally or through vaporization, all of which are significantly healthier alternatives to smoking."
 

While smoking cannabis is not nearly as harmful as tobacco smoking, due to the lack of carcinogens, many users still choose to mix their cannabis with tobacco, and even those who smoke pure cannabis are still harming their throats, lungs and mouths due to the inhalation of smoke.
He explained that most cannabis users in Israel (around 70%, he claims) prefer to ingest the drug by smoking, but that if legalization were to happen in the coming years, that trend could very quickly be reversed. Legalization is expected, considering that the overwhelming consensus in favor of the move in the last Knesset.
"When looking at countries that have chosen to legalize recreational cannabis, you can see the shift from smoking to oils happening. In every country that has done so, within around 2-3 years from the time the market is regulated, oils begin taking up north of 50% of the share of users," Leibusher told the Post
"It may feel a bit pretentious to even say this, but Green Point today is around where Nespresso was 20-25 years ago, because we are pioneers in what we do." 
He said that it doesn't matter that other products exist and are even in production for home cannabis oil extraction, explaining that the company's greatest strength is that "Green Point is the first home machine that can provide a complete personal experience for the user."


Tags marijuana startup hi-tech medical marijuana israel Cannabis start-up coffee CannaTech CBD CBD Oil CBD Flower Medical cannabis
