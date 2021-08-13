Israeli companies developing 5G initiatives to be granted NIS 3.4 million

The four companies won the second funding round of a pilot program by the ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority to support the expansion of 5G network use in Israel.

C4I and Cyber Systems, a department of Elbit Systems, Sightbit, Intelligent Traffic Control (ITC) and RAD Data Communications are the companies whose projects were chosen by the Innovation Authority's research committee.

These 5G technologies will represent a significant growth for the Israeli economy, according to the Communications Ministry,

An example of such technologies is RAD Data Communications' project, which will use the 5G network to connect smart traffic cameras on main roads. In addition, C4I and Cyber's project plans to operate a decentralized 5G network for Israel Fire and Rescue Services , which will aid in several operational scenarios.

"5G developments will become a significant aspect of life in Israel in the coming years, and we put a high priority on positioning Israeli high-tech as a global leader in the field," said Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

"We will continue to support initiatives and creative ideas to promote Israel as a global technology leader," added Hendel.

The four winning companies will join five others who have secured funding in the Pilot Program's first round. The program's third funding round is already underway.

Israel's Communications Ministry approved on Tuesday four grants for a total of NIS 3.4 million to be given to Israeli companies.