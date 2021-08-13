The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli companies developing 5G initiatives to be granted NIS 3.4 million

Four companies have won the second funding round of a pilot program led by the Communications Ministry and the Innovation Authority to support the expansion of 5G in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 02:02
Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
Israel's Communications Ministry approved on Tuesday four grants for a total of NIS 3.4 million to be given to Israeli companies.
The four companies won the second funding round of a pilot program by the ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority to support the expansion of 5G network use in Israel.
C4I and Cyber Systems, a department of Elbit Systems, Sightbit, Intelligent Traffic Control (ITC) and RAD Data Communications are the companies whose projects were chosen by the Innovation Authority's research committee.
These 5G technologies will represent a significant growth for the Israeli economy, according to the Communications Ministry, 
An example of such technologies is RAD Data Communications' project, which will use the 5G network to connect smart traffic cameras on main roads. In addition, C4I and Cyber's project plans to operate a decentralized 5G network for Israel Fire and Rescue Services, which will aid in several operational scenarios.
"5G developments will become a significant aspect of life in Israel in the coming years, and we put a high priority on positioning Israeli high-tech as a global leader in the field," said Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.
"We will continue to support initiatives and creative ideas to promote Israel as a global technology leader," added Hendel.
The four winning companies will join five others who have secured funding in the Pilot Program's first round. The program's third funding round is already underway.


Tags Israel start-up 5G Communication
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Ascent: A spiritual spa in Safed

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

What drives pushback against Hezbollah from Lebanon's minorities?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by