Israeli firm Vertical Field to open vertical farms in Russia, Ukraine

The first of these farms opened earlier this month in Krasnodar and Dnipro, and already they are starting to provide steady harvests of fresh produce to sell at Russia's Magnit and Ukraine's Varus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 18:16
The inside of a Vertical Field-run vertical farm unit is seen. (photo credit: DJC.COM.UA)
Israeli agritech firm Vertical Field, known for its innovative vertical farming technology, is partnering with major retailers in Russia and Ukraine to set up vertical farms at their branches.
The first of these farms opened earlier this month in Krasnodar and Dnipro, and already they are starting to provide steady harvests of fresh produce to sell at the retailers.
This will soon expand to other branches of the Russian retail chain Magnit and the Ukrainian chain Varus.
These vertical, sustainable farms were through the use of geoponic technology, agricultural expertise and smart design. This is especially useful in "urban food deserts," which are often lacking in available space for crop cultivation.
The vertical farms subvert this limitation by creating vertical growing platforms to essentially farm produce on walls. These greenhouse crop-fields are portable, and are around the size of shipping containers ranging from 20 feet to 40 feet, which can fit right in a parking lot, allowing supermarkets and groceries to grow and sell their own home-grown produce right outside the door.
A Vertical Field-run vertical farm unit is seen in the Ukraine. (credit: DJC.COM.UA)
The farms come with a number of other advantages over traditional farming. It's container-like nature provides a controlled growing environment, ensuring more sterility and keeping it safe from bugs and therefore not needing pesticides. It also allows for automated crop management, which limits human contact and allows for consistent quality.
Furthermore, it also produces less waste, as well as a 90% decrease in the amount of water needed.
But perhaps most importantly, it isn't limited by traditional seasons for produce, with all crops being "in season" year-round, having shorter overall growing cycles and longer shelf lives.
And, by growing produce locally, it also reduces wasted emissions in the supply chain.
“Produce will reach the shelf in a matter of minutes, immediately after being harvested from the vertical farm, and customers will clearly see where the greens came from,” Magnit in-house production director Vyacheslav Krasnoyarov said in a statement.
“This technology is environmentally friendly, optimizes processes, and improves product quality.”
Over the past two years, the company has seen new deals signed all over the world.
In November 2020, Vertical Field began working with Israeli supermarket chain Rami Levy, opening up a vertical farm in their Bnei Brak store.
In January 2021, it signed an agreement with Emirates Smart Solutions & Technologies (ESST), an agricultural developer in the Persian Gulf, to deploy its proprietary vertical farms in the United Arab Emirates.
In May 2021, the company signed a deal with Carlson Management to supply assisted living homes in California with ons-site vertical farming units, starting with a demo unit at the Glen Cove senior living lodge in Vallejo, California.
Idan Zonshine and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


