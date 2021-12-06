The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli hi-tech technologies to help developing countries in medicine, food

The meeting follows widespread support at the UN for a proposal initiated by the Israeli delegation to the UN last week to promote agricultural technologies in developing countries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 05:25

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2021 05:31
IATI CEO Karin Meir Rubinstein, Ambassador Gilad Erdan and Moroccan Ambassador to the UN Omer Hillel. (photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
IATI CEO Karin Meir Rubinstein, Ambassador Gilad Erdan and Moroccan Ambassador to the UN Omer Hillel.
(photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
A special event was held in New York City on Saturday night, where leading Israeli hi-tech companies presented new technologies that will "bring light to the world" to dozens of UN ambassadors from various countries facing challenges in the field of medicine, water shortages, food, etc. 
The event was attended by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and Karin Meir Rubinstein, CEO and President of Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI).
"Thanks to creativity and innovation, Israeli companies provide solutions to the biggest problems in the world today," said Erdan. "This will greatly increase the chances of expanding Israel's economic cooperation with these countries and bringing our solutions to their citizens."
During the evening there was also a traditional Hanukkah candle lighting by Arden and Rubinstein, together with the Moroccan Ambassador to the UN Omer Hillel, who joined in honor of the expansion of economic cooperation between Israel and Morocco.
Furthermore, Israeli hi-tech workers abroad can reportedly receive tax benefits if they return to Israel. 
The new policy is aimed at solving a labor shortage in Israel’s burgeoning technology industry.
Ben Zion Gad contributed to this report.


