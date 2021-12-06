A special event was held in New York City on Saturday night, where leading Israeli hi-tech companies presented new technologies that will "bring light to the world" to dozens of UN ambassadors from various countries facing challenges in the field of medicine, water shortages, food, etc.

The event was attended by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and Karin Meir Rubinstein, CEO and President of Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI).

"Thanks to creativity and innovation, Israeli companies provide solutions to the biggest problems in the world today," said Erdan. "This will greatly increase the chances of expanding Israel's economic cooperation with these countries and bringing our solutions to their citizens."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The meeting follows widespread support at the UN for a proposal initiated by the Israeli delegation to the UN last week to promote agricultural technologies in developing countries and areas of drought and famine where the ambassadors operate.

During the evening there was also a traditional Hanukkah candle lighting by Arden and Rubinstein, together with the Moroccan Ambassador to the UN Omer Hillel, who joined in honor of the expansion of economic cooperation between Israel and Morocco.

TODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tech development centTODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tec (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The new policy is aimed at solving a labor shortage in Israel’s burgeoning technology industry.

Ben Zion Gad contributed to this report.