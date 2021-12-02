Armed man in standoff with NYPD at UN entrance

An armed man in front of the UN headquarters has prompted a police response, blocking the road near the building in Manhattan, New York on Thursday.

The video below shows the man pacing back and forth in front of the UN building

NYPD on the scene asked the man to put his weapon down. Police are also trying to establish dialogue with the armed man, who they described as a white man in his 60s, according to an NYPD spokesman.

UN staff are currently sheltering in place, according to Pix 11.

The NYPD tweeted earlier today warning citizens to avoid "the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue" and to also "expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area."

NYPD also stated that there is no threat to the public from the incident.

Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.