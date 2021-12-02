The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Armed man in standoff with NYPD at UN entrance

NYPD on the scene asked the man to put his weapon down.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 18:52

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2021 19:43
The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters. New York City, New York, U.S., June 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
The sun shines behind the United Nations Secretariat Building at the United Nations Headquarters. New York City, New York, U.S., June 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
An armed man in front of the UN headquarters has prompted a police response, blocking the road near the building in Manhattan, New York on Thursday.
The video below shows the man pacing back and forth in front of the UN building 
NYPD on the scene asked the man to put his weapon down. Police are also trying to establish dialogue with the armed man, who they described as a white man in his 60s, according to an NYPD spokesman.
UN staff are currently sheltering in place, according to Pix 11.
The NYPD tweeted earlier today warning citizens to avoid "the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue" and to also "expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area."
NYPD also stated that there is no threat to the public from the incident.
Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story.


Tags United Nations crime NYPD
