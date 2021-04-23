Israeli startup developing remotely operated needle for brain surgery

Instead of removing tumors or blood clots by hand, the surgeon can maneuver the needle through the patient's brain tissue and can shoot water at the tumor to break it up.

The Technion prides itself on the brainpower it can bring to problems – and few are as challenging as actual brain surgery. Tamar Robotics once again shows how Israel is turning science fiction into science fact,” Alan Aziz, CEO of Technion UK complimented the startup.

While typical brain surgery requires the utmost precision and carries a high risk of paralysis other permanent brain damage, Tamar Robotics is aiming to create a safer alternative.

