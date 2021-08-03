The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Rapyd becomes Israel's most valuable unicorn after $300m. round

The financing comes shortly after Rapyd's acquisition of Valitor, a European payments and card issuing company, and the launch of Rapyd Ventures, the company's venture arm.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 3, 2021 16:51
Rapyd co-founders Arik Shtilman, CEO, Arkady Karpman, VP R&D, and Omer Priel, VP Corporate Development. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rapyd co-founders Arik Shtilman, CEO, Arkady Karpman, VP R&D, and Omer Priel, VP Corporate Development.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Fintech unicorn Rapyd said Tuesday it raised a $300 million Series E funding round at a company valuation of about $8.75 billion, making it Israel's most valuable privately held company.
Rapyd raised $300 million in January in a round that valued the company at $2.5 billion. The new round indicated that the company's value has more than tripled since. The company was founded under the name CashDash in 2015, and now has offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore as well.
The financing comes shortly after Rapyd's acquisition of Valitor, a European payments and card issuing company, for $100 million, and the launch of Rapyd Ventures, the company's venture arm.
The round was led by Target Global, along with participation from existing investors: General Catalyst, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures, and Spark Capital, as well as new investors including funds managed by Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, BlackRock Funds and Dragoneer.
The additional funds will enable Rapyd to capitalize on emerging opportunities driven by the unprecedented demand for digital payments, embedded finance, and scalable cloud-based payment infrastructure, and will be used to accelerate the company's expansion through a combination of organic growth, acquisitions, and strategic investments, the company said.
"Rapyd has built a borderless embedded fintech infrastructure critical to all digital businesses that operate globally. Their platform incorporates payments, compliance, FX, fraud management, escrow, virtual account and card issuing, and more. But now, as the world sees growing traction across global eCommerce, Gig Economy, Fintech Solutions and Technology platforms, Rapyd must take the next step. There is currently an unprecedented need for a single partner serving as a bridge between a vast array of local payment services and merchants, providing them access to the flexible, fast-to-integrate, and scalable solutions they need to thrive," said Mike Lobanov, General Partner at Target Global. "Having led Rapyd's Series A in 2018, we are confident that Rapyd can be such a partner, and are now renewing our bet in this round."


Tags finance technology high tech digital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by