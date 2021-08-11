The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tech Buzz: Nanox buys Zebra for $200m. OwnBackup raises $240m.

Israeli companies have raised nearly $15 billion in the first seven-plus months of the year, far surpassing all previous records.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 11, 2021 14:23
The OwnBackup team (photo credit: BUXA PHOTOGRAPHY)
The OwnBackup team
(photo credit: BUXA PHOTOGRAPHY)
It has been another supercharged week in the startup nation, with a number of significant acquisitions, investments and IPOs.
Israeli companies have raised nearly $15 billion in the first seven-plus months of the year, far surpassing all previous records. Last year, Israeli companies raised $10.5 billion over 12 months, which was an impressive record at the time.  
Nanox Imagine, a publicly traded Israeli medical imaging company, said Tuesday it acquired Zebra Medical Vision,  which provides deep-learning medical imaging analytics, for up to $200 million. The deal, which includes shares worth  $100 million upfront, and up to another $100 million tied to milestones, will help both companies pursue their goals of leading the next generation of AI-enabled hardware and software devices for the medical devices sector. Zebra was founded in 2014, and is based in Shefayim.
Nanox also said it entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire American tele-radiology company USARAD and its affiliated company, Medical Diagnostics Web, for some $30 million in cash and shares. With these two acquisitions, Nanox will have a full end-to-end radiology solution marketed worldwide, it said.
OwnBackup, which provides cloud data backup solutions, said Tuesday it raised $240 million in a Series E round co-led by Alkeon Capital and B Capital Group. The company has cumulatively raised nearly $500 million, resulting in a $2 billion valuation increase in six months. OwnBackup also said it plans to expand its backup and recovery solutions across other cloud platforms later this year, beginning with Microsoft. The company currently has nearly 4,000 clients worldwide.
Waycare, which provides traffic management systems for cities, was acquired by US-based Rekor Systems for $61 million. Waycare was founded in 2016 in Tel Aviv, and uses artificial intelligence to aggregate data from different sources to help government agencies with crash prediction, congestion detection, as well as incident management and identification. Rekor, whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq market, will integrate Waycare's products into its existing products for smart cities. Rekor's shares climbed 5% on the news.
Global software giant Microsoft said it acquired Peer5, a Tel Aviv-based company that develops CDN products that enable content providers to deliver video streams faster and more reliably. The technology will be used in the Microsoft Teams suite for its large-scale live video streaming, the company said. Peer5’s team will join Microsoft's R&D team in Israel. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
CropX, a Tel Aviv-based maker of agricultural analytics solutions, said it acquired  Dacom Farm Intelligence, a European crop optimization platform. CropX now offers the only comprehensive farm management platform with active irrigation technology, hardware-based soil data, fertilizer management and crop protection capabilities, the company said. The acquisition is CropX's third since the beginning of 2020, and gives the company a new stronghold across Europe as it looks to expand its global footprint. A value for the deal was not provided, but industry sources estimate it at tens of millions of shekels.
Subsurface utility mapping company 4M Analytics raised $11 million in a Series A round led by Viola Ventures. The Herzliya-based company developed an AI-powered engine that maps underground spaces, depicting the exact location of man-made subsurface infrastructures like oil and gas lines, electricity grids and optic fibers. The funding will be used to build an engine that is able to map the entire subsurface of the United States and develop tools that will help companies manage their subsurface operations. The company previously raised $3 million eight months ago, and has grown its staff from 4 to 50 people in under a year, it said.
Buff Technologies became the first gaming company to list on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a NIS 30 million IPO. Buff's platform incorporates machine learning, big data and AI to reward players with points that can be converted into vouchers for gifts like restaurant deliveries and electronics. It has a collaboration agreement with Overwolf, the Israeli gaming start-up that provides a popular plug-in platform for computer games. Buff's platform works with some of the most famous games in the world, like Fortnite, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Rocket League and more.
Beersheva-based cybersecurity company SIGA OT Solutions completed an $8.1 million series B funding round led by Dutch investment funds PureTerra Ventures. The round brings to $15 million the total raised to date by the company since 2014. The funds will be primarily used to accelerate sales and strategic collaborations abroad with a focus on North America, Europe, the Far East, and the United Arab Emirates, the company said.
ByondXR said Wednesday it raised $7 million in a seed financing round led by Firstime and OurCrowd. The Tel Aviv-based company has developed a web-based extended reality platform for brand websites that produces virtual environments mimicking actual stores, showrooms, and homes, enabling a 3D simulation in which online shoppers can browse products and try them in their home using augmented reality. The system is primarily for home products retailers, who find it difficult to sell things like tiles, counter-tops, and furniture online. The company already works with international brands like Lancôme, Target, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal, P&G, and Caesarstone, it said.
Risk-management solution company Vesttoo raised $6 million from the Hanaco venture capital fund. Vesttoo's technology allows insurance companies and reinsurers to transfer their insurance risks to the capital market through the use of financial instruments created using artificial intelligence. This raises the three-year-old company's valuation by about 80% from its previous investment round 4 months ago, the company said.
Kiryat Shmona-based Ripe-Guard raised NIS 3 million in a seed round for its technology platform for predicting the shelf life of fruit and vegetables. The round was led by Terralab Ventures, the tech incubator of Terra Venture Partners, and the Israel Innovation Authority. Founded in 2019, the company's goal is to reduce the volumes of waste that typify the $2.3 trillion fruit and vegetable industry, leading to the disposal of up to 45% of the produce grown. The funds raised will enable the company to finalize the development of its technology, it said. 


