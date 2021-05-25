Video analytics company AnyClip raises $47m.

The Givatayim-based company, which is positioning itself as The Visual Intelligence Company, also introduced its expanded AnyClip platform, providing businesses with next-generation AI tools to unlock the power of video communications.

Anyclip said it offers the first fully automated and centralized platform for video management, distribution, contextualization, analytics and monetization, powered by its proprietary visual intelligence. The company added that the platform can harvest data from video 10x faster than real time, allowing businesses to benefit from centralized reporting and video performance analytics, internal and external communications solutions for live events, and monetization tools for video merchandising and creative streaming formats.

AnyClip plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current 120 employees across all offices. Revenues increased significantly in 2020, the company said.

“Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that’s nearly impossible to navigate,” explained AnyClip President and CEO Gil Becker. “Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable, and personalized.”

Whether it's how to create videos for consumers or training videos for the organization, or learning how to manage conferences run by video on zoom which need intelligent management in the retrieving of content. This is a new era, and AnyClip is a vital tool for anyone embarking upon it.” "There is a revolution coming in the way enterprises use video to convey their message and their identity", says Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman, and Anyclip's Board Chairman. "For the first time, AI meets video. Companies and organizations are now working to utilize this to create a new mode of communications, internally and externally, in all areas where video dominates in a much stronger way than text.Whether it's how to create videos for consumers or training videos for the organization, or learning how to manage conferences run by video on zoom which need intelligent management in the retrieving of content. This is a new era, and AnyClip is a vital tool for anyone embarking upon it.”

Video analytics company AnyClip said Tuesday it closed a $47 million investment round led by JVP, with additional investment from La Maison, Bank Mizrahi and internal investors.