The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

JVP expands operations and adds new partners

JVP completed 2020 with 14 new investments in companies that promise to be game-changers in the interface between technology and the global market.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 17, 2021 17:16
(L-R): Alex Dikman, Shimrit Kenig, Erel Margalit, Julia Kagan, Daniel Cohen, Shai Schiller. (photo credit: DOR PAZUELO)
(L-R): Alex Dikman, Shimrit Kenig, Erel Margalit, Julia Kagan, Daniel Cohen, Shai Schiller.
(photo credit: DOR PAZUELO)
 Jerusalem Venture Partners said Wednesday it is growing its operations in Israel and around the world and expanding its investments in companies in advanced and growth stages.
The venture fund also said it was adding new partners to its management team: Shai Schiller, Shimrit Kenig, Julia Kagan and Alex Dikman, as well as venture partners, Sara Thomas and Daniel Cohen.
The appointment of these new partners takes place in the midst of considerable expansion in JVP’s activities over the last two years, including raising a large early-stage fund and a significant growth fund, alongside leading fundraising rounds for its portfolio companies, collectively amounting to almost $900 million in the last year alone. JVP completed 2020 with 14 new investments in companies that promise to be game-changers in the interface between technology and the global market.  
JVP’s model focused on building large companies from seed to growth that expand their business activities around the world, following revent successful IPOs like CyberArk (NASDAQ, $4.7 billion valuation); QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, $4 billion valuation); Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI, $3 billion dollar valuation) and more. In all of these companies, JVP was the largest shareholder, and continues to be with newer investments like Earnix, ControlUp, Quali, Nanit and others.
“We are proud to welcome Shai Schiller to our ranks, one of the most impressive senior executives in Israeli hi-tech. I am also excited to advance new partners who worked at JVP in the last few years,” said Erel Margalit, founder and executive chairman of JVP. “All our new partners come with unparalleled capabilities in their fields, rich experience, business vision, expertise in building international companies, and connections to the global market. These skills connect to JVP's strategy to expand its activities in Israel and the world, leading new investments and building large companies that will lead the international high tech scene in the years to come.
"In addition," Margalit continued, "each of the new partners are involved in our social and non-profit activities across Israel – starting from Kiryat Shemona in the North, through Haifa, Jerusalem, Abu Gosh, Beersheba, along with activities with activities with New York’s four leading universities. The new partners, like the existing ones, integrate women and men in equal measure into senior positions and creates a diversity of skills and ideas."


Tags business investment Erel Margalit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by