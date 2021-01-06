Who are Israel's Startup World Cup finalists?

Israel's top ten finalists for the annual Startup World Cup competition have been chosen, with technologies ranging from payment solutions and data systems to cancer treatment and grasshopper proteins. Next week, one winner will be chosen from this list to represent Israel at what is said to be the largest startup competition in the world, with a grand prize of a $1 million investment. This is the first year that the competition is being held in Israel. About 100 startups applied for the competition, and the seven judges met with 58 of them before choosing the finalists. The competition is sponsored globally by Pegasus Tech Ventures, and organized locally in Israel by Tech It Forward, which does marketing consulting and event coordination for tech companies. Competitions are held in more than 50 regions around the world, with the winner of each sent to compete in the finals in San Francisco later in the year. One winner will be chosen on January 12 in an online event. Here are Israel's ten finalists: - Hargol FoodTech specializes in growing large quantities of grasshoppers in captivity as an alternative protein source.
- SensePass is the developer of SensePay, a payment technology designed to execute seamless payments through secured IoT communications.
- RobotAI develops AI-based software that transforms cameras into 3D measurement devices.
- Dealtale is focused on coordinating siloed data in complex organizations.
- i-BrainTech is an AI-powered brain-training solution designed to enhance the KPIs of individual athletes and to empower coaches using innovative neuro sport insights.
- ARpalus is a retail tech company that helps retailers better execute their in-store operations using Augmented Reality.
- Matricelf has developed a personalized platform for autologous regenerative medicine.
- Pika develops products to end the use of plastic, including a machine that cleans reusable diapers in one step.
- Serenus.AI develops technology to help medical professionals and patients make better medical decisions at the post-diagnostic stage to save lives and valuable resources.
- ExoProTher is a biomedical start-up developing a novel approach to cancer treatment.
