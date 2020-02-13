The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

15th century Jewish prayer book restored by National Library of Israel

The 376-page treasure took several months to restore due to the complicated procedure and its delicate condition.

By ALEX WINSTON  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 08:56
The "Moskowitz Mahzor" (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The "Moskowitz Mahzor"
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
A 15th century Jewish prayer book, known as the "Moskowitz Mahzor," has been restored by the National Library of Israel and is now available for the first time digitally online.
The 376-page treasure took several months to restore due to the complicated procedure and its delicate condition; over previous centuries, attempts to fix the binding had made it difficult to open without causing damage.
The "Moskowitz Mahzor" (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)The "Moskowitz Mahzor" (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
Several texts in Latin were found inside the binding, attesting to some attempts to strengthen the cover.
Many of the manuscript's illustrations have also faded over time.
The prayer book dates from the 15th century and was written by Joel ben Simeon, a 15th-century Jewish scribe and illuminator who worked in Germany and Northern Italy, and is best known today for the manuscript known as the Washington Haggadah.
It includes prayers following the traditional Jewish Roman customs for the entire Jewish year, including weekday prayers, Shabbath, festivals, Torah readings, the Passover Haggadah, Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) with Maimonides' commentary, various blessings, and rulings related to Jewish law.  It is contains many piyyutim (Jewish liturgical poetry), and slichot (Jewish penitential prayers.)
The "Moskowitz Mahzor" (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)The "Moskowitz Mahzor" (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The manuscript is also considered to be special due to the number of stunning illustrations and illuminations found throughout. These include images of rabbits, bears, fish, squirrels, and birds, as well as mythical creatures such as unicorns, and a diverse range of religious and astrological symbols.
Dr. Yoel Finkelman, curator of the Haim and Hanna Solomon Judaica Collection at the National Library of Israel said that, "For a long time we unfortunately could not offer physical access to one of the most important and beautiful manuscripts in our collection due to its fragile condition. Now, as a result of the wonderful work done by the team in our Conservation and Restoration Laboratory, the manuscript has been restored and digitized, opening access to the world for the first time."
The restoration of the "Moskowitz Mahzor" took many months due to its delicate condition (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)The restoration of the "Moskowitz Mahzor" took many months due to its delicate condition (Photo Credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
The "Moskowitz Mahzor" was donated to the National Library of Israel in 1970 by Henry and Rose Moskowitz of New York in memory of Henry's parents, first wife, daughter and other relatives murdered in the Holocaust.
The restored version of the "Moskowitz Mahzor" is now available to view online at the National Library of Israel.



Tags Judaica National Library of Israel prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Donating a kidney to a stranger is the highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by