Kahana submits Jewish conversion reform bill to Knesset

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana submitted his drafted conversion reform plan to the Knesset on Wednesday, hailing it as a "historic opportunity that cannot be missed."

Kahana's reform to the Jewish conversion system in Israel introduces legislation that will enable municipal rabbis to perform conversions, in an attempt to make conversions more accessible to a large part of the Israeli population, mostly from the former Soviet Union, who are not halachically Jewish.

As part of Kahana's proposals, municipal rabbis will be able to create conversion panels within the context of the Conversion Authority.

The conversion reform was coordinated with Rabbi Haim Druckman, one of the most senior and respected rabbinical authorities in the religious-Zionism sector, which supports Kahana's reform.

The roshei yeshiva (religious school heads) of Yeshivat Har Bracha, Yeshivat Har Etzion, Yeshivat Mahanayim and the hesder pre-military yeshiva in Otniel all publicly expressed support for the reform heavily pushed by Kahana, of the ruling Yamina party.

Despite support from the religious Zionists, the reform has received political criticism from the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) factions in the Knesset and most notably, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau, who in December threatened to stop approving all conversions if the reform is passed.

Lau claimed that the reform plan would cause a "significant rift" among the Jewish people and would require future generations to deal with the difficult question of “who is a Jew.”

The chief rabbi has also called the Yamina minister's plan a "spiritual disaster and a serious injury to the Judaism of the State of Israel."

Lau also opposed plans to end Rabbi Moshe Weller’s role as head of the Conversion Authority because he operates according to Lau’s instructions, saying that to listen to the chief rabbi is exactly Weller’s role.

"Close to half a million Israeli citizens are considered non-Jews according to the Halacha . Ignoring this situation harms the Jewish identity of the State of Israel and is the main cause of assimilation," Kahana said in a statement on the drafting of the conversion reform bill on Wednesday.

"The bill I drafted today, along with other plans we will advance in the future will cause a significant rise in annual conversion requests," the religious services minister added.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cabinet will vote on the reform in three weeks' time.

Tzvi Joffre and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.