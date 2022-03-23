As Passover approaches, the Kotel faces inspection

The stones of the Kotel, Israel's Western Wall, were thoroughly inspected on Tuesday in preparation for the Passover holiday, which begins April 15, and arrival of many thousands of worshippers.

The stones of the Western Wall face a comprehensive manual inspection twice a year - before Passover and before Rosh Hashana. This examination is conducted by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation (WWHF), and they are in charge of maintenance the stones in order to avoid potential disaster and death among the thousands of worshippers.

While the Western Wall sees on average 100,000 visitors, during the holiday seasons of Passover and Rosh Hashana this number can grow in a ten-fold. The extensive inspection that took place examined the stability of the Kotel stones and include the area of the covered Wilson's Arch.

The inspection team is led by engineers, who went from stone to stone, using a crane and examined the stability of every stone individually. This inspection is a part of the ongoing and methodical tracking that is updated from one examination to the next one. The inspection is done under supervision of the rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and engineers of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

THE MASSES pray at the Western Wall during Sukkot. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At July 2018 one of the Kotel stones dislodged from its place and fell to the pluralistic prayer platform below called Ezrat Yisrael. No one was harmed.

The Western Wall, also known as the Kotel (wall) is one of the holiest place for Jewish people, for being the closest proximity to the Temple Mount, and is the closest place Jews are allowed to pray due to the restrictions regarding entry to the Temple Mount area. The wall itself has many layers, and only its topmost part is visible and above ground. Researchers believe the wall goes as deep as 50 feet below the ground, with additional 62 feet above it.

The part that is above ground is made from three different layers: the lowest and most accessible to worshippers is from the era of Herrods, from year 19 BC. The layer above it is from the Umayyadian era, 7th century AD. The topmost layer is relatively modern, made from the 19th to 20th century.

Wilson's Arch is one of the arches that supported a large bridge connecting the Herodian Temple Mount with the upper city. Today the bridge does not exist, and buildings were built on its ruins. The arch is named after Charles Wilson, who made a survey of the site.