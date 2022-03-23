The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

As Passover approaches, the Kotel faces inspection

The Western Wall stones were recently closely inspected to check their stability in order to avoid disaster.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 05:36

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 05:41
ISRAELI SOLDIERS pray at the Western Wall. Will they continue serving for such little pay? (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
ISRAELI SOLDIERS pray at the Western Wall. Will they continue serving for such little pay?
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The stones of the Kotel, Israel's Western Wall, were thoroughly inspected on Tuesday in preparation for the Passover holiday, which begins April 15, and arrival of many thousands of worshippers.

The stones of the Western Wall face a comprehensive manual inspection twice a year - before Passover and before Rosh Hashana. This examination is conducted by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation (WWHF), and they are in charge of maintenance the stones in order to avoid potential disaster and death among the thousands of worshippers.

While the Western Wall sees on average 100,000 visitors, during the holiday seasons of Passover and Rosh Hashana this number can grow in a ten-fold. The extensive inspection that took place examined the stability of the Kotel stones and include the area of the covered Wilson's Arch.

The inspection team is led by engineers, who went from stone to stone, using a crane and examined the stability of every stone individually. This inspection is a part of the ongoing and methodical tracking that is updated from one examination to the next one. The inspection is done under supervision of the rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority and engineers of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

THE MASSES pray at the Western Wall during Sukkot. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE MASSES pray at the Western Wall during Sukkot. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At July 2018 one of the Kotel stones dislodged from its place and fell to the pluralistic prayer platform below called Ezrat Yisrael. No one was harmed. 

The Western Wall, also known as the Kotel (wall) is one of the holiest place for Jewish people, for being the closest proximity to the Temple Mount, and is the closest place Jews are allowed to pray due to the restrictions regarding entry to the Temple Mount area. The wall itself has many layers, and only its topmost part is visible and above ground. Researchers believe the wall goes as deep as 50 feet below the ground, with additional 62 feet above it.

The part that is above ground is made from three different layers: the lowest and most accessible to worshippers is from the era of Herrods, from year 19 BC. The layer above it is from the Umayyadian era, 7th century AD. The topmost layer is relatively modern, made from the 19th to 20th century. 

Wilson's Arch is one of the arches that supported a large bridge connecting the Herodian Temple Mount with the upper city. Today the bridge does not exist, and buildings were built on its ruins. The arch is named after Charles Wilson, who made a survey of the site.



Tags Passover Western Wall jewish holidays rosh hashana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by