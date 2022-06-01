The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Four rarely-seen Torahs to be featured in National Library of Israel

The featured items include fragments from a 1,000 year-old Yemenite Torah scroll, as well as one of the world's smallest legible Torah scrolls, measuring just 6 centimeters in height.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 15:41
World's smallest Torah (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
World's smallest Torah
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

Four priceless Torah scrolls generally not available for public viewing from the National Library of Israel’s collection will be on display in a series of video clips featuring four of the most significant Torah scrolls from its world-leading Judaica collection over the Shavuot holiday.

The Torah scrolls, which are in an exceedingly delicate condition, were brought out from the NLI vaults for a few minutes to be filmed and photographed, with approval and supervision from conservation experts.

The items will be featured one a day on the NLI’s social media account on Facebook in English Facebook and Twitter Twitter as a well as on their blog all viewable here and in a dedicated YouTube playlist.

The featured items include fragments from a 1,000 year-old Yemenite Torah scroll, as well as one of the world's smallest legible Torah scrolls, measuring just 6 centimeters (2 1/3 inches) in height.

Rhodes Torah

Another scroll which will be shown is the “Rhodes Torah” which scholars believe was written in Iberia in the 15th Century, and brought to Rhodes by Sephardic refugees. The scroll was used for hundreds of years in the Kahal Shalom Synagogue, now the oldest synagogue in Greece.

Just a few days before the Nazis deported nearly all of Rhodes' Jews in 1944, the scroll was smuggled out and placed in the custody of the local mufti, Sheikh Suleyman Kasiloglou. The mufti hid the Torah under the pulpit of a local mosque, and thanks to his actions the scroll subsequently survived the war, even though the vast majority of the Rhodes Jewish community did not.

Saul Wahl scroll

The final scroll to be featured in the series was believed to have been owned by Saul Wahl, a prominent Polish Jewish merchant and adviser to royalty who, according to legend, served as King of Poland for just one day in the late 16th century.

The Saul Wahl Torah features staves made of ivory and horns, and decorated with silver. It also comes with its own miniature holy ark, featuring a door made from a 17th century Torah shield.



Tags Judaism Torah shavuot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

Why are political voices saying Ukraine should 'settle'? - analysis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signs on a national flag as he visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 29, 2022.
5

Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer, claims NYT

Family members of Colonel Sayad Khodai, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, weep over his body in his car after he was reportedly shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, May 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by