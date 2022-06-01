Four rarely-seen Torahs to be featured in National Library of Israel

Four priceless Torah scrolls generally not available for public viewing from the National Library of Israel’s collection will be on display in a series of video clips featuring four of the most significant Torah scrolls from its world-leading Judaica collection over the Shavuot holiday.

The Torah scrolls, which are in an exceedingly delicate condition, were brought out from the NLI vaults for a few minutes to be filmed and photographed, with approval and supervision from conservation experts.

The items will be featured one a day on the NLI’s social media account on Facebook in English Facebook and Twitter Twitter as a well as on their blog all viewable here and in a dedicated YouTube playlist.

The featured items include fragments from a 1,000 year-old Yemenite Torah scroll, as well as one of the world's smallest legible Torah scrolls, measuring just 6 centimeters (2 1/3 inches) in height.

Rhodes Torah

Another scroll which will be shown is the “Rhodes Torah” which scholars believe was written in Iberia in the 15th Century, and brought to Rhodes by Sephardic refugees. The scroll was used for hundreds of years in the Kahal Shalom Synagogue, now the oldest synagogue in Greece.

Just a few days before the Nazis deported nearly all of Rhodes' Jews in 1944, the scroll was smuggled out and placed in the custody of the local mufti, Sheikh Suleyman Kasiloglou. The mufti hid the Torah under the pulpit of a local mosque, and thanks to his actions the scroll subsequently survived the war, even though the vast majority of the Rhodes Jewish community did not.

Saul Wahl scroll

The final scroll to be featured in the series was believed to have been owned by Saul Wahl, a prominent Polish Jewish merchant and adviser to royalty who, according to legend, served as King of Poland for just one day in the late 16th century.

The Saul Wahl Torah features staves made of ivory and horns, and decorated with silver. It also comes with its own miniature holy ark, featuring a door made from a 17th century Torah shield.