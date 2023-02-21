The Shuva Israel institutions under the leadership of Rabbi Pinto are preparing for the big “Kimcha D’Pischa” project, the distribution of thousands of food packages to the needy. How to donate or ask for assistance? All you need to know.

Ahead of Passover, which is fast approaching, the Shuva Israel community, led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pint, intends to distribute 15,000 food packages to the less fortunate to lighten up their holiday so their tables could be full of good things.

An official announcement by the Kimcha D’Pischa program’s organizers stated, “With G-d’s help, in light of the enlistment of hundreds of Shuva Israel students to be part of the holy mitzvah of “Kimcha D’Pischa” in the best possible way, to light up the homes of the less fortunate and needy this Passover.”

The organizers added that “this year, more than 15,000 portions, including all of the holiday essentials, worth about 1,500 NIS each, will be distributed.”

The organizers stated that Rabbi Pinto wishes to bless each and every one of the honorable donors “You should be blessed with great plenty from above, for your open hand and dedication to the needy, to give them joy during Passover, the holiday of freedom. May G-d send personal and general freedom to you all.”

“Shuva Israel” calls on the public to be part of the Mitzvah and help the needy “If you wish to be a partner in thousands of acts of kindness and receive the golden amulet which can provide salvation, call *9260,” the announcement states. In addition, you can contribute here.

If you or someone you know is in need of a food package for the holiday, you can call: 052-2419527 054-4907272 and file a request.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel