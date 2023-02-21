The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

All you need to know: Shuva Israel’s global “Kimcha D’Pischa” Passover charity program

By MARK FISH
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 16:44
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Shuva Israel institutions under the leadership of Rabbi Pinto are preparing for the big “Kimcha D’Pischa” project, the distribution of thousands of food packages to the needy. How to donate or ask for assistance? All you need to know.  

Ahead of Passover, which is fast approaching, the Shuva Israel community, led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pint, intends to distribute 15,000 food packages to the less fortunate to lighten up their holiday so their tables could be full of good things. 

An official announcement by the Kimcha D’Pischa program’s organizers stated, “With G-d’s help, in light of the enlistment of hundreds of Shuva Israel students to be part of the holy mitzvah of “Kimcha D’Pischa” in the best possible way, to light up the homes of the less fortunate and needy this Passover.” 

The organizers added that “this year, more than 15,000 portions, including all of the holiday essentials, worth about 1,500 NIS each, will be distributed.”

The organizers stated that Rabbi Pinto wishes to bless each and every one of the honorable donors “You should be blessed with great plenty from above, for your open hand and dedication to the needy, to give them joy during Passover, the holiday of freedom. May G-d send personal and general freedom to you all.”

“Shuva Israel” calls on the public to be part of the Mitzvah and help the needy “If you wish to be a partner in thousands of acts of kindness and receive the golden amulet which can provide salvation, call *9260,” the announcement states. In addition, you can contribute here.  

If you or someone you know is in need of a food package for the holiday, you can call: 052-2419527 054-4907272 and file a request.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Passover Charity Donations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by