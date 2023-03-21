Amazing percentage: How much do our genes control who we are?

Do we have a choice to determine our actions or do the genes and DNA we received from our parents determine our fate? Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto brought a fascinating insight in his last lesson that sheds light on the hidden world of man.

Rabbi Pinto said, "Only one third of a person's abilities are affected by his genes. Another two thirds are in the hands of the person himself ― even a person who unfortunately has a genetic tendency to depression, sadness, and melancholy. These genes control only one third of a person's life, while the other two thirds are determined by his society and situation."

Watch his full words:

Shuva Israel

"Even if by nature you are a depressed person, a nervous person, an argumentative person or a negative person ― that is only one third of you. The rest is up to you." Rabbi Pinto added, "If you put the holy Torah in your life and imbibe of its wisdom - then you can subdue every negative thing in your psyche. The Holy Torah has the power to overcome every bad thing in a person."

Later on, when he was in his home in Rabat, Rabbi Pinto added this afterthought: "There are many people with hats, suits and beards who study Torah - but they do not delve into it deeply and do not implement it in their lives. Every person has to study, implement, and think deeply about what he learned."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel