The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Amazing percentage: How much do our genes control who we are?

By MARK FISH
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 14:40
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Do we have a choice to determine our actions or do the genes and DNA we received from our parents determine our fate? Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto brought a fascinating insight in his last lesson that sheds light on the hidden world of man.

Rabbi Pinto said, "Only one third of a person's abilities are affected by his genes. Another two thirds are in the hands of the person himself ― even a person who unfortunately has a genetic tendency to depression, sadness, and melancholy. These genes control only one third of a person's life, while the other two thirds are determined by his society and situation."

Watch his full words:

Shuva Israel

"Even if by nature you are a depressed person, a nervous person, an argumentative person or a negative person ― that is only one third of you. The rest is up to you." Rabbi Pinto added, "If you put the holy Torah in your life and imbibe of its wisdom - then you can subdue every negative thing in your psyche. The Holy Torah has the power to overcome every bad thing in a person."

Later on, when he was in his home in Rabat, Rabbi Pinto added this afterthought: "There are many people with hats, suits and beards who study Torah - but they do not delve into it deeply and do not implement it in their lives. Every person has to study, implement, and think deeply about what he learned."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Torah rabbi pinto dna
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by