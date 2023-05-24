The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Around the world: Prayers and spiritual commitments for Rabbi Pinto’s recovery

By MARK FISH
Published: MAY 24, 2023 14:35
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Jewish communities in Israel and around the world have been praying and undertaking spiritual commitments for the recovery of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, who is expected to undergo a comprehensive medical treatment in the coming days.

According to the official announcement published by the Shuva Israel institutions, Rabbi Pinto's health condition requires complex medical intervention. An extensive medical treatment has been scheduled immediately after Shavuot.

Shuva Yisrael asks the general public to pray for the success of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto ben Zari’s medical procedure and his quick recovery.

In addition to the many prayers, Shuva Yisrael has increased the distribution of the Book of Deuteronomy, whose reading on Shabbat is known as a spiritual remedy effective for salvation, sustenance, comfort and divine help.

Shuva Yisrael issued a notification that "Our illustrious and righteous teacher and mentor, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, has suffered great weakness in recent days. We ask the entire holy public to increase merits for him that will return him to health and life by reading the Book of Deuteronomy on the holy Shabbat and regularly reading the holy Book of Zohar."

In the city of Eilat, the Book of Deuteronomy was also distributed to kindergarten children for Rabbi Pinto’s recovery. The books were distributed in a festive package in preparation for the holiday of Shavuot.

In the last few days, the prayers for lighting the Shabbat candles, blessing the moon and putting on tefillin were printed according to Rabbi Pinto’s custom as a merit for his recovery. The attractive prayers will be distributed free of charge in all Shuva Israel yeshivas and other distribution centers.

In the coming days, a food kitchen for the distribution of food for families will be opened in the city of Ashdod for the benefit of the public and as a merit for Rabbi Pinto’s recovery.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



