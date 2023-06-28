Massive preparations are being laid for the talk given by Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, leader of the global Shuva Israel community in Israel and around the world.

His main talk will be held on Thursday this week, the 10th of Tammuz, 6/29, in the main Shuva Israel Beth Midrash at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street, Ashdod. The talk will start exactly at 20:00.

Thousands of people are expected to attend. The organizers announced that the women’s gallery will be open and huge screens will be placed in the Beth Midrash plaza for the benefit of the expected gigantic crowd.

Credit: Elad Ellis

After the traditional talk, those present will pass before Rabbi Yoel Pinto to receive his blessing. Each and every one will receive from him a gift of hallowed oil in honor of the holy Tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

Free transportation will depart from dozens of cities to the event. Those interested in organizing transportation should call 0544907272 to coordinate.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto's classes are known in the Jewish world for combining extraordinary knowledge of all branches of Torah wisdom with profound and scintillating insights. His talks are relevant to a wide variety of audiences and include guidance to improve the daily life of each person.

In recent days, Rabbi Yoel Pinto landed in Israel and participated in several circumcision celebrations where he served as the sandek. Watch the broadcast of the circumcision celebration that took place yesterday in the city of Ashkelon.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel