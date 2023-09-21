The Torah passages and Israel's holidays are full of important messages that are relevant and empower our day-today lives. Rabbi Shai Tahan, head of the Sha'arei Ezra community and head of the Arzi HaLebanon teaching house, opens the gates for us to understand these messages, from their source, in a clear way. This week - Strategies for a Favorable Verdict: Insights for Yom Kippur.

The approaching day of Yom Kippur carries great significance. While the primary means to secure a favorable verdict involves self-improvement and repentance for our sins, Chazal have also imparted additional strategies that, when employed, can greatly contribute to a positive outcome and our inscription in the Book of Life.

Chazal convey (Rosh Hashana 17b), "One who overlooks the wrongs done to them will likewise find their sins overlooked in heaven." Rashi explains this concept, illustrating how, in moments of insult or harm, our instinctual reaction might be to retaliate. However, if we choose to remain silent, Hashem reciprocates this restraint by forgiving our own sins. This is an embodiment of the principle of "מידה כנגד מידה" (measure for measure). It's crucial to note that this works effectively only when one exercises modesty and humility in their restraint, rather than other motives, such as retaliating more effectively or considering the matter beneath them.

Genuine forgiveness is grounded in acknowledging and maintaining humility and refraining from arrogance.

Another strategy for securing a favorable judgment is based on the Gemara (Rosh Hashana 16a), which teaches, "A year that begins poorly will end richly." This concept extends beyond material wealth and encompasses all that a person requires in life. Chazal assure us that if we appear "poor" before Hashem on Rosh Hashana, expressing our neediness through heartfelt prayer, Hashem will have mercy on us and bless us with a good year. Even if we possess what we need, we should approach Hashem with an attitude of humility, as if we were truly in need.

Furthermore, we can work toward a favorable judgment by looking at others favorably, even in situations that may appear sinful. The Gemara (Shabbat 127b) teaches, "One who judges their friend favorably will be judged favorably by heaven." The extent to which we apply this principle to others reflects how it will be applied to us. An example is provided through the story of Rabbi Akiva and Rabbi Eliezer, demonstrating that understanding and forgiving the negative actions of others can result in a favorable heavenly judgment.

Lastly, we must not underestimate the significance of the primary mitzvah on Yom Kippur: the call to Teshuva (repentance) and heartfelt prayer. Embracing Teshuva symbolizes our return to Hashem and His ways. Through sincere Teshuva and heartfelt prayers, we invoke Hashem's mercy. Our commitment to these actions is crucial in obtaining a favorable judgment.

May we all be granted a favorable judgment and a sweet new year.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel