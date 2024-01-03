Frankel and Italian Jews in Israel to help bereaved families

In the wake of the Iron Swords War and the terrorist attack by Hamas, Jewish communities around the world have been mobilizing for the State of Israel and for the thousands of families that have been added to the rolls of bereaved families in recent months.

In recent days, a delegation from the Italian Jewish communities in Milan and Rome arrived in Israel and touched the bereaved families who are going through a difficult and complicated time.

The Jewish communities in Milan and Rome number thousands of Jews each, and are considered one of the largest communities in Europe outside of France and England. They are known to be great lovers of Israel.

Since October 7, the Jews in Milan have been mobilized around the clock to help support Israel through advocacy and donations. This week a delegation of community members arrived in Israel and participated in the 'With Light and With a Salute 2023' ceremony in honor of the bereaved families. They distributed 170 scholarships for academic studies to the members of the bereaved families.

The "Light for the Families" association arranged the ceremony at the Cinema City in Pi Gililot with the participation of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who also gave a speech. In addition to the hundreds of the bereaved family members, many politicians, public figures, businessmen and guests were in attendance.

Aaron Frankel with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Credit: David Levi)

The event was attended by Mr. Aharon Frankel, the president of "Light for the Families" who is also the vice-chairman of the World Jewish Congress. Also attending was Avi Gabbai, the former chairman of Labor and CEO of Partner Ltd.; MK Eli Dellal (Likud), the chairman of the Lobby for Bereaved Parents in the Knesset; Gabi Dishi, the chairman of the Alpha Foundation; Moshe Edri, owner of the NMC United cinema company; Nanox CEO Erez Meltzer; and others. Advertisement

Frankel stands at the head of an extensive support system in Israel, and he helps bereaved families and health organizations in Israel by means of several associations and organizations.

​

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel