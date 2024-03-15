Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Shabbat candles (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, March 15, 2024

5 Adar II 5784

New York

Light Candles: 6:45 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 6:44 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:40 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 4:46 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:04 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles:  5:27 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:26 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 5:18 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:26 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 5:29 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:26 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 5:18 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:25 p.m.



