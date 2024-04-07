Rabbi Pinto’s piercing words about the rift in the nation: "Corruption and destruction"

Against the background of the incitement and division in the Jewish nation, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto called on his students to work to return unity. He said, "If everyone would keep quiet for a short time, the rift would be reconciled."

Rabbi Pinto said at the beginning of his words: "The incitement and fighting that exist today depend on each person’s participation. You look all day at the Internet. You see something and you are drawn to see more and more. If you are on the right side of the political map, you only see rightwing views, and you are sure that you are right. If you are on the left side, you only see things that connect with your view and you are sure that you are correct."

Rabbi Pinto went on to say: "If you hear others speaking badly about someone - you assimilate it. Each and every one of the listeners gives power to hatred."

"The Gaon of Vilna explains that if I am in conflict with you now, we may make peace in the future. But if there is an instigator constantly stirring up things, we’ll never be able to make peace, because the instigator strengthens the conflict all the time.

"What is happening today? People sit and speak slander. They create an atmosphere of controversy and corruption, and this has an unparalleled power of destruction. The way to end this is for everyone to step back a little. If everyone maintains their silence for a while - unity will return to the Jewish people. Just keep quiet. No person has ever regretted that he kept silent."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel