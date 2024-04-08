After Morocco and Poland: Rabbi Pinto visited the tomb of the Peleh Yoetz

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto is continuing his journey of prayers at the graves of righteous rabbis around the world. At the end of the week he arrived in Bulgaria at the grave of Rabbi Eliezer Papo of blessed memory, the author of the famous book Peleh Yoetz.

Earlier, Rabbi Pinto prayed in Poland at the grave of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, and in Morocco at the grave of Rabbi Chaim Pinto the Great in the city of Essaouira.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

For many years, Rabbi Pinto led prayer pilgrimages to the grave of the Peleh Yoetz in Bulgaria. About 10 planes left Israel each year for the occasion of the great rabbi’s passing date. In the wake of these pilgrimages, thousands have begun to study the book Peleh Yoetz which is a classic in the Jewish literary world.

Rabbi Pinto has spearheaded this prayer pilgrimage following the difficult situation prevailing in the world and especially in Israel, which has been in a complicated war for six months.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

"We all pray that soon there will be peace in the Land of Israel and peace in the entire world," said Rabbi Pinto. "May we soon see the harsh judgment ending and the world being filled with lovingkindness and mercy."

