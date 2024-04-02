Rabbi Pinto inspired thousands at the Noam Elimelech’s tomb

Thousands of Jews from all over the world arrived in Poland yesterday, to the tomb of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, the author of the Noam Elimelech, who was one of the greatest chassidic leaders of all times.

Among those visiting the shrine were chassidic rebbes, rabbis and public figures, and especially Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of the Shuva Israel community, who came with his students. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto has a custom to celebrate the elevation of a great rabbi’s soul on the date of his passing every year. This year he held the event in Poland, together with thousands of his students from Israel and around the world.

A plane full of Rabbi Pinto's students left Israel. Many students also came from the USA and Europe to participate in the special event. (credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Pinto's eldest son and successor, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, accompanied him. He led the journey to Poland which included prayers at the tombs of many famous rabbis besides that of the Noam Elimelech.

"We are in a most difficult time. Since the outbreak of the corona epidemic, we have said that the world is going to change. The world is different. Look at what is happening in the Land of Israel. Look at what is happening in the whole world," said Rabbi Pinto. (credit: Shuva Israel)

"We are all experiencing great uncertainty - in our livelihood, with our feeling of security, with our children. Everything is unsettling. But right now, whoever holds tight will succeed. Because life has a goal, and our job is to overcome all the pitfalls, reach the goal and overcome the difficulties. This is our trial today," added Rabbi Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel